Where is the College World Series played? Taking a look at MCWS' venue

The College World Series is set to get underway on Friday, June 14, with eight teams remaining in the postseason.

Bracket 1 consists of the No. 1 seeded Tennessee Volunteers, No. 4 seeded North Carolina Tar Heels, No. 8 seeded Florida State Seminoles and the No. 12 seeded Virginia Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, Bracket 2 has the No. 2 seeded Kentucky Wildcats, No. 3 seeded Texas A&M Aggies, No. 10 seeded NC State Wolfpack and the Florida Gators. The Gators are the only team remaining that didn't receive a top-16 seed and hosting rights in the regional round.

On that note, here's a look at where the College World Series is played:

What stadium is the College World Series played in?

Charles Schwab Omaha Field

The College World Series takes place annually at the Charles Schwab Field Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

The stadium has hosted the final stages of the college baseball postseason since first opening in 2011. It was then known as the TD Ameritrade Park Omaha before Charles Schwab purchased TD Ameritrade, which led to a name change in 2022.

Why is the College World Series always in Omaha?

The College World Series has been played in Omaha, Nebraska, every year since 1950. Just three tournaments since then have taken place outside the city.

The tradition of playing the Series in Omaha began when former Omaha mayor Johnny Rosenblatt, with a local group called the 'founding fathers', led an effort to build the Omaha Municipal Stadium.

Originally built in 1947 to attract a minor league baseball team, the stadium has had multiple teams calling it home over its 61-year history. Once the college tournament shifted to Wichita, Kansas in 1949, Rosenblatt saw an opportunity to bring it to Nebraska.

The tournament was not initially successful but has become a staple of the community and local businesses over the years. The NCAA and the city signed a 25-year extension to keep the College World Series in Omaha through 2035.

Where was the first College World Series game held?

The first College World Series was held in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1947, where the California Golden Bears beat the Yale Bulldogs.

The tournament returned to Kalamazoo the next year before heading to Wichita, Kansas, in 1949. It eventually landed in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1950, which marked its third home in four seasons and has remained in the city since then.

