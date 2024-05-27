Which region is LSU baseball in? Exploring Tigers' chances to make the College World Series

The 2024 NCAA Baseball Selection Show has announced which region the LSU Tigers are going to be competing in after the program was not announced as a regional hosting site. It means they are not viewed as a top-16 team in college baseball heading into the crunch for the national championship.

With their loss in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship Game to the Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday, there were some questions, as they were one of the teams waiting on an at-large bid. But where will the LSU Tigers wind up playing in the regional round to try to make the College World Series?

What region is LSU Baseball in?

The LSU Tigers are not traveling too far, as they are one of the four teams heading to the Chapel Hill Regional site.

They will be in the same region as the North Carolina Tar Heels, Long Island University Sharks and Wofford Terriers. In their first game on Friday, they take on Wofford in the regional round.

The regional round is a double-elimination miniature tournament, where the winner advances to the Super Regional Round against the winner of the Tuscon Regional.

Can the LSU Tigers go in the NCAA Tournament?

The LSU Tigers have a stout roster and won last season's College World Series, so the roster has shown the ability to be a force. Of course, they lost some talent from last year's team but are in a good position to advance from the regional round.

If they continue hitting, which they averaged 9.2 runs in the SEC Tournament, they could be difficult to top. The Tigers team need some length and effectiveness out of the bullpen specifically, but in a regional matchup against two non-Power Five programs, their real concern is taking down North Carolina.

The Tar Heels are going to be a tough test, but there's a chance that the Tigers could avoid them completely. LSU has enough talent and experience to make the College World Series and have a decently difficult path to defend their national championship in Omaha this year.