Which team won the 2024 Bryan-College Station Regional? A closer look at the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament ahead of the super regionals

The Bryan-College Station Regional began on Friday, with the Texas A&M Aggies, the No. 3 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Texas Longhorns and Grambling State Tigers filled out the double-elimination regional.

The top 16 seeds earned hosting rights through the NCAA regionals, while the top eight seeds will maintain those rights through the super regionals, provided they advance.

Take a look at how things played out in the Bryan-College Station Regional.

Which team won the 2024 Bryan-College Station Regional?

The 2024 Bryan-College Station Regional began with the Texas A&M Aggies dominating the Grambling State Tigers 8-0 and the Texas Longhorns knocking off the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 12-5 on Friday.

The Ragin' Cajuns bounced back on Saturday with a 12-5 victory over the Tigers in the elimination bracket, bringing Grambling State's season, and third NCAA Tournament appearance, to an end. In the winners bracket on Saturday, the Aggies knocked off the Longhorns 4-2, sending them to the elimination bracket and a matchup with Louisiana on Sunday.

The Ragin' Cajuns avenged their loss to Texas with a dominant 10-2 victory. They returned to the field later in the day and were eliminated as they fell 9-4 to Texas A&M.

The Aggies have been among college baseball's best teams throughout the season. Unsurprisingly, they advanced to the NCAA super regionals without facing any real threat of elimination, or even a loss. Texas A&M entered the tournament with the second-best odds, +600, to win the national championship, trailing only the Tennessee Volunteers. The program has never won a national title.

The Aggies have been elite on both sides of the ball throughout the season. They finished the regular season ranked fourth in the nation. They were ranked 53rd in batting average, tied for 26th in hits, fourth in home runs, 11th in runs, fifth in ERA, fourth in strikeouts to walks and fourth in WHIP.

Texas A&M will host the Oregon Ducks in a best-of-three series in the NCAA super regionals.

