Which team won the 2024 Knoxville Regional? A closer look at the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament ahead of the super regionals

The Knoxville Regional began on Friday with the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, hosting. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles, Indiana Hoosiers and Northern Kentucky Norse filled out the double-elimination regional.

The top 16 seeds earned hosting rights for the regionals, while the top eight seeds will maintain those rights through the super regionals, provided that they advance.

Take a look at how things played out in the Knoxville Regional.

Which team won the 2024 Knoxville Regional?

The 2024 Knoxville Regional began with the Tennessee Volunteers defeating the Northern Kentucky Norse 9-3 and the Indiana Hoosiers defeating the Southern Miss Golden Eagles 10-4 on Friday.

The Golden Eagles bounced back on Saturday with a 6-0 victory over the Norse in the elimination bracket, bringing Northern Kentucky's season – and first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance – to an end. In the winners bracket, the Volunteers knocked off the Hoosiers 12-6, sending them to the elimination bracket and a matchup with Southern Miss on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles avenged their loss to Indiana with a dominant 15-3 victory. They returned to the field later in the day and were subsequently eliminated from the postseason in blowout fashion, falling 12-3 to Tennessee.

The Volunteers have been among the best teams in college baseball throughout the season, so it was no surprise to see them emerge to the NCAA super regionals without facing a real threat of elimination. Tennessee entered the tournament with the best odds, +550, to win the national championship, which would be the first title in program history.

The Vols have been elite on both sides of the ball throughout the season and remained atop the Southeastern Conference standings and national rankings.

The Volunteers won the SEC regular season and tournament. They were ranked 17th in batting average, sixth in hits, first in home runs, third in runs, fifth in ERA, second in strikeouts to walks and first in WHIP.

Tennessee will host the Evansville Purple Aces in a best-of-three series in the NCAA super regionals.

