Who is in the College World Series? Teams, brackets & odds for 2023 NCAA baseball tournament

It's College World Series O'Clock. The stage is set for the final and climactic actions of this season of College baseball. The live action is set to go down in Omaha, Nebraska, between the eight victorious teams that emerged from the super regionals.

Starting on Friday, June 16, the College World Series will go on until June 26 at the latest. It will be the concluding act to the NCAA baseball tournament. The tournament started with the regionals from where winners proceeded to the super regionals and now, finally, to the world series.

With all eight spots at the world series fully booked, we take a look at the teams that have made it and what brackets they’ve been drawn into.

Wake Forest

With an astounding 52-10 record during the regular season, the Demon Deacons earned a spot at the top of the rankings.

Their top form continued in the postseason, which has inevitably landed them in the college world series. Behind their terrific form are hot draft prospects, Rhett Lowder and Brock Wilson.

Florida

The Gators have been an incredible force all season and reached the 50-win benchmark for the first time since winning the national championship in 2017. They booked their college world series place at the expense of South Carolina.

Their group of batters have been incredible this season, with six of them posting above .900 in OPS. Bright draft prospect Wyatt Langford is expected to inspire the team to a top performance in the world series.

LSU

Eighteen-time national champions LSU Tigers rode over Kentucky to enter the world series. The team is led by highly rated draft prospects Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes.

Virginia

Virginia ran Duke over with 26 runs over two games to book their place at the world series. Fans will expect them to put up another series of powerful performances and win the national championship once again.

TCU

One of the biggest upsets in this year’s tournament, TCU was hardly given a chance by anyone to be here. However, here they are, on the back of a 13-11 conference record that's dwarfed by that of almost every other team in the world series. Nevertheless, it would be naive to count them out.

Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts were an inch away from being eliminated at the super regionals. However, something about the never-say-die spirit of this team sparked an amazing run that landed them in the world series for the first time in almost 40 years.

Stanford

It was not a ride in the park for Stanford on their way to the world series. It was a drawn-out battle against Texas before they earned their ticket to Omaha. They will be interesting to watch in Omaha, with top draft prospect Tommy Troy featuring for them.

Tennessee

It took the incredible Zane Denton and Maui Ahuna’s homers for Tennessee to get past Southern Miss and progress to the world series. The Volunteers will be needing their top prospects, Ahuna and Dickey, in the very best of their form to lead them at Omaha.

College World Series Odds 2023

Team Odds Wake Forest +210 LSU +310 Florida +380 Virginia +500 Tennessee +800 TCU +900 Stanford +1000 Oral Roberts +2000

Note: The odds are subject to changes

College World Series Bracket 2023

The eight teams participating in the world series have been drawn into two brackets where they will compete in a double elimination format.

The winners from each bracket will face off in a best-of-three series to determine the national champion.

Bracket 1

Team W L No 2 Florida 0 0 No 7 Virginia 0 0 TCU 0 0 Oral Roberts 0 0

Bracket 2

Team W L No. 1 Wake Forest 0 0 No. 5 LSU 0 0 No. 8 Stanford 0 0 Tennessee 0 0

