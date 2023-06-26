Who is Grand Canyon's Jacob Wilson? 2023 MLB Draft projection, height, net worth and more

Shortstop Jacob Wilson for the Grand Canyon Antelopes has proven to be one of the best players in the country. He's going to be hearing his name in the 2023 MLB draft quite early, as he's one of the top prospects available.

Listed at 6-3, 190 pounds, Wilson is going to make one team and fan base extremely happy. So, what do we know about Jacob Wilson, and what is it that makes him great?

What did Jacob Wilson do in college?

Junior shortstop Jacob Wilson had an excellent career at Grand Canyon, where he was their top player. In 155 games (152 starts) he finished with a slash line of .361/.419/.558 with 22 home runs, 155 RBIs and nine stolen bases.

However, his best statistic is something we have not yet touched on. This era of baseball is fine with strikeouts if the hitter can produce offensively. Wilson has struck out 31 times in 620 career plate appearances. He also has a solid fielding ability, as he wrapped up his college career with a .949 fielding percentage.

What is Jacob Wilson's net worth?

It's estimated that Wilson has a net worth of about $500,000. However, that number is going to skyrocket once the MLB draft happens and he becomes the new face of an organization.

Which MLB teams are interested in Jacob Wilson?

With the 2023 MLB draft only a couple of weeks away, we're beginning to understand where some of the top prospects are going to wind up. One team that has been linked to the shortstop is the Kansas City Royals with the eighth overall pick.

They already have experience in drafting sons of a former major leaguer .as Jacob's father, Jack, is a former All-Star and Silver Slugger winner. Even if his defense is not up to par for the shortstop position, Wilson could be a solid second baseman with the arm strength to make throws going towards the middle of the diamond.

Another organization would be the Oakland Athletics with pick number six. Having a talented player is the best-case scenario and a local kid from Thousand Oaks, California, makes it a plus.

The A's have been drafting high for a while and could get a championship-caliber roster led by Wilson at the top of the order and who could be a table setter for the next 15 years.

