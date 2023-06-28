Who is LSU's Thatcher Hurd and where did he transfer from? High school, stats, age, height and more explored

Thatcher Hurd had an incredibly clutch performance in Game 3 of the College World Series Finals.

He pitched 6.0 innings and allowed just two earned runs, both of which came off a first-inning two-run home run. Hurd struck out seven batters and walked just two while picking up the win as the LSU Tigers defeated the Florida Gators 18-4 to become national champions.

What is Thatcher Hurd's background?

Thatcher Hurd played high school baseball for the Acalanes Dons in Lafayette, California. He was a catcher for two seasons on the Dons before his family relocated to Southern California.

Hurd joined the Mira Costa Mustangs in Manhattan Beach, California. He began pitching ahead of his junior season, which took place during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Hurd had initially been committed to joining the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos as a catcher. However, he became one of the most highly-touted prospects in the 2021 recruiting class after making the position change.

By the time he graduated, he was the 36th-ranked overall prospect and the 11th-ranked right-handed pitcher in his class, according to Perfect Game. Hurd is 20 years old and stands at 6-foot-4, weighing 200 pounds.

How has Thatcher Hurd performed in his college career?

Thatcher Hurd joined the UCLA Bruins as a highly-touted five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He was 2-0 with a 1.06 ERA in nine appearances, six of which were starts, in his lone season with the Bruins. Hurd allowed just four earned runs in 34.0 innings pitched while striking out 48 batters

Following the season, Hurd, who battled injuries as a freshman, joined the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal. In his first season as a Tiger, Hurd went 8-2 with a 5.68 ERA in 23 appearances, 11 of which were starts. He allowed 40 earned runs in 63.1 innings pitched while striking out 84 batters.

While Hurd was viewed as a candidate to be selected first overall in the 2024 MLB Draft prior to his back injury, he is still projected as a first-round pick. Future Stars Series lists him as the 24th-ranked overall prospect and ninth-ranked right-handed pitcher in next year's draft.

Hurd would likely be a first-round pick if he were eligible for the 2023 MLB draft. MLB rules state that if a player attends college, he must be three years removed from high school or 21 years old at the time of the draft to be eligible. Hurd will have the opportunity to climb draft boards in his junior season next spring.

