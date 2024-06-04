Who is Patty Gasso's husband, Jim? Taking a look at Oklahoma HC's personal life

Patty Gasso is widely considered one of the greatest college softball coaches of all time. Now in her 30th season leading the Oklahoma Sooners, she is looking to lead the program to their eighth national title - with all seven coming during her tenure - and fourth consecutive title.

Gasso also has a 1,512-352-2 record, giving her the third most wins of any coach in college softball history - and the most of any active coach. She also has the highest winning percentage of any softball coach with at least 1,000 Division I NCAA wins. While she is among the greatest softball coaches of all time, she is not the only softball coach in her household. Take a look at more information on her husband, Jim Gasso, below.

Who is Patty Gasso's husband, Jim?

Jim Gasso has owned and operated the IntenCity Sports Training Academy in Norman, Oklahoma, since 2010. He has also spent 41 years working in athletics at both the high school and collegiate level.

Gasso was named head softball coach of the Mid-America Christian Evangels ahead of the 2023-24 season. This is his first coaching gig since 2018, when he coached softball at Bishop McGuiness High School in Oklahoma City.

The program finished with a 37-17 record in his first year at the helm, but they were eliminated from the NAIA softball tournament in the opening round. Upon Gasso being hired as head coach, Patty Gasso expressed her excitement, noting that he gave up his career in order for her to pursue her career.

Speaking to the media after the 2023 Norman Regional, she stated:

"There's a lot of coaches. This is going to be crazy. This is going to be crazy. Excited for him because he gave up his career for me and so for him to have this opportunity late in his life is what he wanted and he was working with a spark and I just don't know that it was exactly the right fit."

She continued:

"When this opened up, it felt truly like God was calling him to apply for this position. He loves to make a difference in young people's lives, but he also is about sharing the gospel and his faith and this is a great opportunity for him to do that so I am very excited."

Check out Patty Gasso's comments on Jim Gasso's coaching opportunity below:

