Who does Wake Forest play in the next round of College World Series? A closer look at LSU Tigers baseball roster 

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons face the LSU Tigers on Monday (June 19), at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Both teams were victorious in their first game of the College World Series, meaning the winner of their matchup will earn a place in the semifinals. The loser will face the winner of the game between the Stanford Cardinal and Tennessee Volunteers in an elimination game, with a semifinals appearance on the line.

Take a look at how LSU's roster stacks:

LSU: Hitting

The LSU Tigers have had one of the best offenses in the nation this season. The Tigers rank first out of 295 teams in the nation in runs scored, 13th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, second in slugging percentage and second in home runs.

Their offense is led by outfielder Dylan Crews and infielder Tommy White, but they have talent throughout the lineup. Crews has hit .433 with 17 home runs, 67 RBIs and a 1.304 OPS.

White has hit .375 with 22 home runs, 97 RBIs and a 1.178 OPS. LSU has seven players hitting over .300, and their combined team average sits at .314.

LSU: Pitching

The LSU Tigers pitching staff has also been strong, as they rank 35th in the nation in ERA, fifth in win-loss percentage, third in strikeouts and ninth in strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Their rotation is led by starter Paul Skenes and a strong bullpen. Skenes is 12-2 with a miniscule 1.80 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 114.2 innings pitched. Their rotation has a combined 4.51 ERA.

LSU Tigers' journey to College World Series

The LSU Tigers have not lost a game since the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

LSU beat the Tulane Green Wave before getting past the Oregon State Beavers twice in the Baton Rouge Regional. They swept the Kentucky Wildcats to punch their ticket to Omaha for the first time since 2017. The Tigers beat the Tennessee Volunteers 6-3 on Saturday.

LSU has a stacked offense and strong pitching staff. The Tigers have the top-two prospects in the 2023 MLB Draft, according to MLB.com. Outfielder Dylan Crews is listed as the top overall prospect. He's a two-time SEC Player of the Year. Starting pitcher Paul Skenes is ranked second overall and was named the 2023 National Player of the Year.

To win their seventh championship in program history, the Tigers could need another starting pitcher to emerge alongside Skenes. Beating the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Monday will make their road to the championship much less difficult.

Poll : 0 votes