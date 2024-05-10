Will Arkansas make the 2024 College World Series? Breaking down Razorbacks' NCAA tournament odds 

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in the midst of a strong college baseball season. Entering the final stretch of the regular season with just six games remaining on their schedule, they hold a 40-9 record. With the SEC Tournament set to begin on May 21 and the NCAA Regionals slated to kick off on May 31, each game from here on out will take on additional importance.

Heading into Arkansas' weekend series with the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs, here's a closer look at whether or not they could make the 2024 College World Series.

Will Arkansas make the 2024 College World Series?

The Arkansas Razorbacks have been among the best teams in the nation this season. In addition to their 40-9 overall record, they are 17-7 in SEC play and rank No. 5 in the nation. They have the second-best odds, +600, to emerge as national champions, trailing only the Texas A&M Aggies.

Meanwhile, the SEC has been, by far, the toughest conference in the sport. There are currently four teams ranked within the top five and seven teams ranked within the top 15.

Meanwhile, an additional two teams dropped out of the rankings in the latest update. They have been led by a dominant rotation that ranks second in the nation – and first among Power Five conference programs – in earned run average.

Arkansas also ranks first in the nation in strikeouts. While their offense has been a middle-of-the-pack unit by nearly every metric, the Razorbacks' elite pitching staff has been able to carry them and should come in handy in the postseason, where strong pitching and timely hitting wins games.

Expand Tweet

Arkansas will host the No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs for a three-game set this weekend before visiting the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies next weekend. While they have likely secured a spot in the NCAA Regionals, which kick off on May 31, their seeding will be determined by how they finish the season and how they perform in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks will have to get through both the NCAA Regionals and NCAA Super Regionals to qualify for the 2024 College World Series, which does not begin until June 14. Their dominant pitching staff, combined with an offense that has shown the ability to get hot at the right moment – with four players hitting over .300 – could lead them on a deep postseason run.

Arkansas has been among the best teams in the nation and will likely continue in the postseason as they have faced top competition throughout the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback