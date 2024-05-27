Will Nebraska make the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament? Breaking down Cornhuskers' College World Series odds

The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a strong season as they were among the best teams in college baseball. While they did not finish the regular season ranked, they had a 34-19 record while finishing 16-8 in Big Ten play, earning the second seed in the conference tournament.

Nebraska suffered a 15-2 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday; however, the tournament was played under a double-elimination format. The Cornhuskers bounced back by defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 6-2 and getting revenge against the Buckeyes, courtesy of a 12-5 victory, to reach the semifinals.

They won two games against the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday, winning Game 1 4-2 and Game 2 10-4. Nebraska capped off a strong Big Ten Tournament with a 2-1 victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions to win their fifth conference championship in program history.

Take a look at whether or not the Cornhuskers will qualify for the NCAA Tournament below.

Nebraska Cornhuskers' chances to qualify for the NCAA Tournament

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been a formidable team. While their offense was a middle-of-the-pack unit, their pitching staff has been elite.

They rank 89th out of 295 teams in batting average, tied for 55th in hits, tied for 126th in home runs, tied for 111th in runs, 23rd in ERA, eighth in strikeouts to walks and 11th in WHIP. Despite having an elite pitching rotation and winning the Big Ten Tournament, the Cornhuskers are tied for just the 27th-best odds, +8000, to win the national championship.

By winning the Big Ten Tournament, Nebraska is a lock to reach the NCAA Tournament as they claimed the conference's automatic bid.

However, the Cornhuskers' strong regular season and conference tournament title wasn't enough to earn a top 16 seed and hosting rights in the NCAA regionals, with the NCAA announcing those sites on Saturday night.

The College World Series will begin on June 14 in Omaha, Nebraska, and Nebraska will need to advance through the regionals and super regionals to qualify. They are looking to win their first national title in program history as they have reached the College World Series only three times, having last done so in 2005.

