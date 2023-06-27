Wyatt Langford MLB Draft projection: Can the Florida Gators outfielder contend for the No. 1 pick?

Wyatt Langford has had an incredible collegiate career for the Florida Gators. While his career will come to an end Monday regardless of the result, the star outfielder will have the opportunity to make one last statement ahead of the 2023 MLB draft.

Take a look at whether or not Langford can contend to be the first pick in next month's draft.

How has Wyatt Langford performed in his college career?

Wyatt Langford hardly played as a true freshman in 2021, appearing in just four games, none of which he started. He picked up one hit in just four at-bats.

Langford broke out the following season as he hit .355 with 26 home runs, 63 RBIs, 91 hits, 73 runs, nine doubles, three triples and seven stolen bases in 66 games. He had a .447 on-base percentage with a .719 slugging percentage, giving him an OPS of 1.166.

Langford repeated his performance in 2023. Entering Game 3 of the College World Series finals, he is hitting .373 with 20 home runs, 55 RBIs, 87 hits, 82 runs, 28 doubles, three triples and nine stolen bases. Langford's .498 on-base percentage and .777 slugging percentage give him an OPS of 1.275.

Can Wyatt Langford become the first pick in the 2023 MLB draft?

Wyatt Langford is projected to be selected third overall in the MLB draft, according to MLB.com, whose scouting report on Langford says:

"Langford has five-tool potential. He can really hit, with excellent swing mechanics and a very good approach at the plate, one that helped him limit strikeouts while drawing walks. It also aided in his ability to tap into his considerable raw power, which some area scouts said is plus-plus.

"Strong and muscle-bound, he’s capable of being at least an above-average runner as well."

While Langford could become a true five-tool player and would likely be in the conversation for the top selection in most drafts, he is unlikely to climb higher than third. LSU Tigers stars Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes appear poised to be selected as the top two picks in the draft.

Although the order that they will be drafted will be anyone's guess, it is difficult to envision Langford jumping one of the two Tigers. While that could change, particularly due to bonus slot money, Crews and Skenes are viewed as generational, can't-miss talents.

