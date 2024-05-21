NJCAA softball World Series 2024: Schedule, format, how to watch, tickets and more

The NJCAA Softball World Series is currently going on, and the bracket is a bit confusing at first glance. However, there are some incredible talents throughout the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament, and there is a lot of excitement about what is happening.

NJCAA Softball World Series 2024 Schedule

With the convoluted nature of the losers' bracket and which teams would appear in each spot, we will dive into the schedule of the winner's bracket and go by round as multiple rounds happen on the same day. The number in parentheses is the seeding they had at the beginning of the NJCAA Softball World Series.

Round 1

(16) Lake Land vs. (17) Iowa Western

(13) Odessa vs. (20) Trinidad State (20)

(14) Pima vs. (19) Abraham Baldwin

(15) Hutchinson vs. (18) Connors State

Round 2

(1) McLennan vs. (17) Iowa Western

(8) Chattanooga State vs. (9) Southern Idaho

(5) Temple vs. (12) San Jacinto

(4) Florida SouthWestern vs. Odessa

(3) Northwest Florida St. vs. (14) Pima

(6) Salt Lake vs. (11) Wallace State

(7) Galveston vs. (10) Walters State

(2) Indian River State vs. (15) Hutchinson

Round 3

Winner of Northwest Florida St/Pima vs. (11) Wallace State

(7) Galveston vs. Winner of Indian River State/Hutchinson

Winner of McLennan/Iowa Western vs. (9) Southern Idaho

(5) Temple vs. Winner of Florida SouthWestern/Odessa

Round 4

Winner of Round 3 Games 1 and 2

Winner of Round 3 Games 3 and 4

Round 5

Winner of the two Round 4 games

Round 6

Winner of Round 5 vs. Winner of the Loser Bracket

The series began May 20 and will go on till May 25.

NJCAA Softball World Series Format 2024

The bracket has 20 schools, with eight teams playing in a play-in situation to get into the quarterfinals. This tournament is a double-elimination, meaning it takes two losses to be eliminated from the NJCAA Softball World Series.

Where is the NJCAA Softball World Series 2024?

The NJCAA Softball Division I World Series is located at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama.

How to watch NJCAA Softball World Series 2024?

The games during the NJCAA Softball World Series are going to be broadcast on ESPN+, but not the entire tournament. The quarterfinals and the second round of the elimination bracket are where the ESPN+ broadcasts begin.

NJCAA Softball World Series Tickets 2024

There are still tickets available that fans will have to buy at Choccolocco Park. The prices are $12 per person per day and $35 for a tournament pass. Children 12 years old and under will get in for free.