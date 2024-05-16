Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 16 College Baseball 2024

We have an exciting regular season series finale as the 12th-ranked Oklahoma Sooners (32-17, 21-6 Big 12) head to UC Baseball Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (30-21, 16-11) in Big 12 Conference action on Thursday afternoon. The Sooners have already clinched the Big 12 Conference regular season championship and will be in the top spot in the conference tournament.

The Sooners are on a six-game winning streak while the Bearcats have won the last five games before this matchup. Junior southpaw Braden Davis (7-3, 4.84 ERA) is going to be on the mound for the Sooners as he is coming off a victory over the Baylor Bears where he pitched 5.2 innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with two hit by pitches, a pair of walks and six strikeouts. The Bearcats are countering with senior righty Seth Logue (2-4, 7.25 ERA) is coming off a no-decision against BYU as he gave up three runs on four hits with two walks and three strikeouts in five innings.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Oklahoma Sooners -250 Cincinnati Bearcats +190

How to watch Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Baseball

The game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Cincinnati Bearcats will be airing live on Big 12 Now, which is available on ESPN+.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Baseball Prediction

There is a reason why the Sooners are a ranked program while the Bearcats are not. Seth Logue has been struggling on the mound as he has a 7.25 ERA and has allowed 12 home runs this season compared to Braden Davis who has allowed just six home runs during his 70.2 innings of work. As a team, Oklahoma is pitching to a team .256 batting average, while Cincinnati is sitting at a .267 opposing batting average so there is a gap here.

Even on the offensive side of things, the Bearcats are hitting a .852 team OPS while the Sooners are hitting a .918 team OPS so far this year. Both teams are playing incredibly well as of late but there is a reason why Oklahoma has already clinched the Big 12 Conference regular season title. There is a huge difference between these teams so go with the Oklahoma Sooners to win the opening game of the series.

Prediction: Oklahoma Sooners -250