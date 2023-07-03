Oral Roberts Baseball Roster 2023: Complete Depth Chart, Positions, Coaching Staff, and Players

ORU’s 2023 college baseball season will remain a happy memory for the fans. The team joined the Bulldogs, Stony Brook, and Fresno State in the elite group, becoming only the fourth No. 4 seed to find its way to the College World Series (CWS) since 1999, when the program expanded to a 64-team competition.

Oral Roberts made only their first CWS appearance since 1978. The team posted a 52-14 record, recording more than 50 wins in a season for the first time since 2014, setting the NCAA’s winning streak record for the season in the process.

The Golden Eagles went 23-1 during the Summit League round before they powered through to the conference title. They ran riot, winning 21 games in a row, the longest streak in the nation in 2023.

The Golden Eagles reached another milestone during the NCAA tournament. They dominated the Stillwater Regional, topping Washington Cougars, Dallas Baptist Patriots, and OKU Cowboys in succession.

In the CWS’ opener, ORU trounced TCU but lost a single-run and an elimination game to No. 2 Gators and Horned Frogs, respectively. Nonetheless, the 2023 season will remain unforgettable for the Golden Eagles.

Oral Roberts Baseball Roster

The ORU fans will remember the 2023 Golden Eagles for Jonah Cox’s 47-game hit streak, the 3rd longest in program history. The 6-foot-3 two-way recorded at least one hit in 62 of 63 games he played, leading the nation with 110 hits. Fans won’t forget Cade Denton’s nation-leading, single-season record of 15 saves and All-American Matt Hogan’s 70 RBI and 18 Homers.

Check out their roster:

#2 Dylan Wipperman - INF

#4 Jake McMurray - INF

#5 Holden Breeze - INF

#7 Jonah Cox - INF/OF

#8 Blaze Brothers - INF

#10 Matt Hogan - OF

#11 Harley Gollert - LHP

#12 Mac McCroskey - INF

#13 Justin Quinn - OF

#14 Price Allman - UTIL

#15 Dawson Walls - C

#16 Ryan Blackwell - C

#17 Hudson Hart - RHP

#20 Sam Thompson - OF

#21 Caleb Isaacs - LHP

#23 Jacob Godman - C

#24 Garrett Casey - C

#25 Conner Floyd - RHP

#26 Max Lucas - INF

#28 Drew Stahl - INF

#30 Jacob Widener - LHP

#31 Evan Kowalski - RHP

#32 Ryan Tressler - RHP

#33 Joshua Caravalho - RHP

#35 Reed Ronan - LHP

#36 Cade Denton - RHP

#37 Andrew Roach - RHP

#39 Brooks Fowler - INF/RHP

#40 Preston Baumgartner - OF

#41 Parker Ward - UTIL

#43 Dalton Patten - RHP/UTIL

#44 Jakob Hall - INF/RHP

Oral Roberts Baseball Coaching Staff

All the cogs in Ryan Folmar’s coaching wheel moved in unison throughout the 2023 season, firing the Golden Eagles to the Stillwater Regional title and their second CWS appearance.

Ryan Folmar - Head Coach

Ryan Neill - Associate Head Coach

Wes Davis - Assistant Coach

Jimmy Turk - Volunteer Assistant

Nolan Fanning - Director of Baseball Operations

Oral Roberts Baseball Supporting Staff

Evan Rochat - Assistant Athletic Trainer (Baseball)

Andrew Nilo, CSCS - Assistant Director of Sports Performance (BSB, WSOC, WTEN)

Kyle Stafford - Director of Athletic Communications (BSB, VB, WSOC, T&F/XC)

Kyle Jones - Associate A.D./Athletic Academics

Ryan Folmar and ORU fans can count on the All-American trio of Matt Hogan, Cade Denton, and Jonah Cox to propel them to more accolades this season. Their roster comprises 32 athletes who will be crucial this season if they all remain injury-free and will make them big contenders in the division. We can only wait and see how the coaching staff at ORU will use this roster to skyrocket their winning percentage in the 2023/24 season.

