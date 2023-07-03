Oregon State Baseball Roster 2023: Complete Depth Chart, Positions, Coaching Staff, and Players

The 2023 college baseball season is in the books after LSU Tigers routed Florida Gators on the way to their seventh College World Series championship in Omaha. It was another exciting year for Oregon State Baseball and coach Mitch Canham, marked by the Beavers' first appearance in the Super Regional since 2012 and, more excitingly, their run to the Pac-12 Tournament championship title.

Coach Canham kept faith in a big chunk of his ace team, including infielder Garret Forrester, Travis Bazzana, Nelson Keljo, and Jacob Kmatz.

Oregon State also tapped into the transfer portal, bringing in Jacob Krieg, Dallas Macias, and Ely Kennel. Perhaps the most crucial addition was that of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 19th-round draftee, Gavin Turley, from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Let’s turn the spotlight on the Beavers’ star players and the people behind them.

Oregon State Baseball Roster

The Beavers finished the 2023 season 41-20, thanks to a stellar show by key players, including Garret Forrester, who extended his reached-base streak vs. Sam Houston to 59 games. The All-Pac-12 Team member started all 31 games of the season, batting .341 with 59 walks, 52 RBI, 10 home runs, and 12 doubles.

We cannot forget outfielder Gavin Turley’s 9-game hit streak with 8 home runs. Oregon State’s only true freshman on the roster added 14 home runs in 2023, becoming only the second player to hit such a single-season record in the Beavers’ history.

The same can be said of Travis Bazzana’s single-season record of 36-in-39 stolen bases and Aiden Jimenez, who humbled Utah to just 2 hits.

#1 Gavin Turley - OF

#4 Dallas Macias - INF/OF

#6 Ruben Cedillo - OF

#7 Mikey Kane - INF

#8 Tanner Smith - C/INF

#9 Mason Guerra - INF

#12 Micah McDowell - OF

#13 TJ Wheeler - C/INF

#15 Kyle Dernedde - INF

#17 Brady Kasper - OF

#18 Wilson Weber - C

#19 AJ Lattery - RHP

#20 Victor Quinn - RHP

#21 Ely Kennel - INF

#22 Jacob Krieg - INF

#23 Canon Reeder - OF

#25 Joey Mundt - RHP

#28 Rhett Larson - RHP

#29 Trent Sellers - RHP

#31 Easton Talt - C/OF

# 32 AJ Hutcheson - RHP

#33 Justin Thorsteinson - LHP

#34 Ian Lawson - RHP

#35 Jacob Kmatz - RHP

#36 Nelson Keljo - LHP

#37 Travis Bazzana - INF

#39 David Grewe - RHP

#40 Jaren Hunter - RHP

#44 Garret Forrester - INF

#48 Tyler Mejia - LHP

#50 Ryan Brown - RHP

#51 Ben Ferrer - RHP

#54 Tyce Peterson - INF/OF

#55 Braden Boisvert - RHP

#60 Aiden Jimenez - RHP

Oregon State Baseball Coaching Staff

Coach Canham ranks 3rd among public college coaches in the Pac-12 conference, only trailing Mark Wasikowski at Oregon Ducks and John Savage at UCLA. His crew fired on all cylinders the whole season.

Mitch Canham - Pat Casey Baseball Head Coach

Darwin Barney - Assistant Coach

Rich Dorman - Pitching Assistant Coach

Ryan Gipson - Assistant Coach

Nate Esposito - Undergraduate Assistant Coach

Richie Mascarenas - Undergraduate Assistant Coach

Jake Postlewait - Undergraduate Assistant Coach

Oregon State Baseball Support Staff

Ryan Gorton - Director of Operations

Braden Wells - Director of Student-Athlete Development

Jeremy Ainsworth - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Brad Brown - Director of Baseball Analytics and Advanced Scouting

Hank Hager - Assistant Director, Athletic Communications

Mike Henriques - Assistant Sports Performance Coordinator (Baseball and Men's Golf)

Darr Tucknott - Academic Counselor

Doug Aukerman - Senior Associate Athletic Director, Sports Medicine

Oregon State Baseball Beyond 2023: A Look at Beavers’ Postseason Activity

It’ll sting the Beavers fans to see the exit of infielder TJ Wheeler, along with right-handed pitchers Ben Ferrer and Trent Sellers. Junior Braden Boisvert's return is questionable, and Brock Townsend won't be seen for a while as well as he is on a season-long suspension.

