Oregon State Beavers NCAA baseball tournament projections: Will Mitch Canham's men qualify?

The Oregon State Beavers were among the best teams in college baseball all season, finishing the regular season ranked sixth in the nation. They had a 41-13 overall record while finishing 19-10 in Pac-12 play, earning the second seed in the conference tournament.

They suffered a 2-1 loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday and will face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday to conclude pool play.

The Beavers will need to win to keep their hopes of winning their third conference tournament championship alive. Take a look at whether or not Oregon State will qualify for the NCAA Tournament below.

Oregon State Beavers' chances to qualify for the NCAA Tournament

The Oregon State Beavers have been among the best teams in college baseball this season, as they have been elite on both sides of the ball.

They rank 32nd out of 295 teams in batting average, tied for 38th in hits, 10th in home runs, 11th in runs scored, 10th in ERA, 25th in strikeouts to walks and 16th in WHIP.

While their chances of winning the Pac-12 Tournament took a hit with their pool play opening loss, the Beavers are tied with the Clemson Tigers for the sixth-best odds, +1300, to win the national championship.

Their title odds trail the Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats and Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Regardless of what happens in the conference tournament, Oregon State is on lock to reach the NCAA Tournament. While receiving the top overall seed is likely out of the question, they appear to be in line to earn a top-16 seed and hosting rights in the regional round of the tournament.

The Oregon State Beavers will likely need to avoid an early exit to lock up a top-eight seed and the opportunity to host games through the Super Regionals.

The College World Series will begin on June 14 and Oregon State will need to advance through the NCAA Regionals and NCAA Super Regionals to qualify. They are looking to win their fourth national title in program history and their first since 2018. All three of their previous titles have come in the past 18 years.