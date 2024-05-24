Pac-12 Baseball Tournament Finals Projections: Schedules, results and more 

The Pac-12 Baseball Tournament concluded its pool play on Thursday, with Stanford, USC, California and Arizona making the semifinals.

The No. 8 Cardinal topped Pool B after wins over No. 5 Arizona State and No. 2 Oregon State.

The No. 4 Trojans made the Pac-12 Tournament last four after toppling No. 7 Utah and beating No. 3 Oregon in Pool C action.

No. 6 California earned the semifinal slot with wins over No. 9 Washington and No. 1 Arizona, who eventually secured the last semifinal seat by emerging as the highest-seeded wild card entry in the tournament.

The semifinals are scheduled on Friday at the Scottsdale Stadium in Arizona and the final will take place on Saturday.

Pac-12 Baseball Tournament scores and schedule

California catcher Caleb Lomavita has carried the Golden Bears all season smacking 14 home runs and 50 RBIs.

Nine teams made the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament with Arizona securing the top seed. The other college baseball teams competing in the tournament are Oregon State, Oregon, USC, Arizona State, California, Utah, Stanford and Washington.

The nine teams were divided into three groups with Arizona, California and Washington making up Pool A; Oregon State, Arizona State and Stanford composing Pool B. Meanwhile, Pool C is made up of Oregon, USC and Utah.

No. 8 Stanford kicked off Pool B hostilities with an 8-7 win over No. 5 Arizona State while No. 4 USC edged past No. 7 Utah, 7-6 in Pool C play. In Pool A, No. 6 California pulled off a big win over No. 9 Washington, 12-0, in seven innings.

The Cardinal continued its giant-killing ways, edging No. 2 Oregon State, 2-1. The Utes bounced back from the loss to the Trojans, with a 4-2 win over No. 3 Oregon in Pool C. No. 1 Arizona eliminated Washington from Pool A contention with a 6-5 victory.

On the third day, the Beavers outplayed the Sun Devils, 3-2, in Pool B. USC captured the Pool C semifinal berth with a 4-2 win over No. 3 Oregon. California clinched the outright last-four slot after staving off Arizona, 7-5.

The Wildcats secured the fourth semifinal ticket as they were the top seed in the tournament.

Pac-12 Baseball Tournament finals prediction

The semifinal cast of the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament is already completed with No. 4 USC and No. 6 California facing each other in the first game at 5:30 p.m. ET on Friday while No. 8 Stanford and No. 1 Arizona set up their semifinalclash at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Arizona has shown signs of vulnerability in the tournament, losing to California in its last game. Meanwhile, Stanford has been clutch in pool play, winning one-run games over Arizona State and Oregon State to capture the semifinal berth.

The Wildcats will have to assert their supremacy early on to beat the Cardinal and claim the finals ticket. Stanford, on the other hand, must withstand the early assault of Arizona and muster enough magic to beat their higher-ranked foes.

California and USC have pulled off impressive wins in the Pac-12 tournament and an exciting clash between the two teams is expected. The Golden Bears should have enough offense to outclass the Trojans and capture a finals ticket.

Arizona and California would have their Pac-12 Tournament Pool A rematch in the final with the Wildcats gaining revenge with a 4-3 win.

Who do you think will win the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.