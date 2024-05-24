Pac-12 baseball tournament semifinals projections: Schedules, results and more

The Pac-12 Conference Baseball Tournament is wrapping up the final day of their pool games to determine which teams are advancing to the semifinal portion of the bracket. Let's assess how the tournament is progressing. We'll look at which teams are progressing through the tourney and what each team needs to do today to keep their postseason hopes alive.

How does the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament work?

The nine teams in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament were placed into three different pools based on where they ended the regular season in the conference standings. The three teams would play two total games (one against each other pool member), with the top four teams from the pools advancing to the semifinals. Below is the breakdown of each seed in the three pools.

Pool A: 1, 6, 9

Pool B: 2, 5, 8

Pool C: 3, 4, 7

The tiebreaker is the seed number, so the regular season plays a significant role in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament. Two teams from the same pool cannot play each other in the semifinals. The semifinals and championship are single-elimination.

What does each team need to do to get to the semifinals?

Only four teams will make it out of the pool play. Let's take a look at the results for all nine teams thus far and discuss what they need to do to progress through the tournament.

No. 1: Arizona Wildcats

Game 1: 6-5 win vs. Washington

Game 2: Game vs. California 10 p.m. ET

The Arizona Wildcats are 1-0 so far and are gearing up to advance, as they automatically will be in the semifinals. With a win, they would win Pool A; with a loss, they would be 1-1 and hold the overall tiebreaker for the wild-card spot.

No. 2: Oregon State Beavers

Game 1: 2-1 loss vs. Stanford

Game 2: Game vs. Arizona 1 p.m. ET

The Oregon State Beavers are 0-1 in Pool B after losing to the Stanford Cardinal. They need to win their game against Arizona State and need Arizona to win to advance as the wild card. If they lose, they are eliminated from the Pac-12 Tournament.

No. 3: Oregon Ducks

Game 1: 4-2 loss vs. Utah

Game 2: Game vs. USC 5:30 p.m. ET

The Oregon Ducks are 0-1 in the tournament and need to win to advance. With a win over USC, the entire pool would be 1-1, and Oregon is the highest seed in the pool. With a loss, the Ducks are eliminated from the tourney.

No. 4: USC Trojans

Game 1: 7-6 win vs. Utah

Game 2: Game vs. Oregon 5:30 p.m. ET

The USC Trojans are 1-0 and have a game against the Oregon Ducks remaining in pool play. The Trojans win Pool C with a victory in today's game, and with a loss, they would need Oregon State to lose and Arizona to win due to tiebreakers.

No. 5: Arizona State Sun Devils

Game 1: 8-7 loss vs. Stanford

Game 2: Game vs. Oregon State 1 p.m. ET

The Sun Devils sit at 0-1 in Pool B and are eliminated from advancing. They cannot win the pool with a win over Oregon State and do not hold a tiebreaker over the loser of Pool C.

No. 6: California Golden Bears

Game 1: 12-0 win vs. Washington

Game 2: Game vs. Arizona 10 p.m. ET

The California Golden Bears are 1-0 thus far and are still in the running for a semifinal berth. They are going up against Arizona to conclude pool play and would advance with a victory. If they lose, they will be eliminated.

No. 7: Utah Utes

Game 1: 7-6 loss vs. USC

Game 2: 4-2 loss vs. Oregon

The Utes are 1-1 thus far and are eliminated from advancing, as the loser of Pool A would have the tiebreaker over Utah.

No. 8: Stanford Cardinal

Game 1: 8-7 win vs. Arizona State

Game 2: 2-1 win vs. Oregon State

Stanford as the eighth seed is the only team to officially clinch its berth to the semifinals with a 2-0 record. The Cardinal's pool play is officially over after defeating both teams.

No. 9: Washington Huskies

Game 1: 12-0 loss vs. California

Game 2: 6-5 loss vs. Arizona

The Washington Huskies have been eliminated from the Pac-12 Conference Tournament, as both teams in Pool A have beaten them.