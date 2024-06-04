Patty Gasso salary: How much does the Oklahoma softball coach make? Contract details, pay structure and more

Patty Gasso has established herself as one of the greatest softball coaches of all time, as she has compiled a 1,512-352-2 record in 30 seasons leading the Oklahoma Sooners. She has the third most wins of any softball coach - and the most of any active coach - and has the highest winning percentage of any softball coach with at least 1,000 Division I wins.

Additionally, she has coached Oklahoma to seven Women's College World Series national titles, including winning each of the past three championships. As the Sooners look to win their fourth consecutive title, take a look at how much Gasso makes coaching the team.

How much does Oklahoma Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso make?

Patty Gasso signed a multi-year extension with the Oklahoma Sooners after winning her second consecutive national title - and sixth national title overall - in the 2022 season.

Her base salary, which is paid by the university, sits at $300,000, while she receives an additional $825,000 from private funds. The latter number is set to increase by $50,000 each year.

She also has a $200,000 annual stay bonus and a retirement fund of $400,000. After winning the national title in 2023 for the seventh time, and third time in as many seasons, she received a $150,000 bonus.

Gasso is the highest-paid coach in college softball by a large margin as Texas Longhorns coach Mike White comes in second on the list making $625,000 per year - over $1 million less than the Sooners coach.

Speaking with Tulsa World at the time of Patty Gasso's extension in 2022, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said:

"She’s the queen. Not just for softball. She is one of the remarkable coaches of our time. Her record is extraordinary and the level of success is virtually unprecedented. It’s the continued positioning to keep our softball program at the very top and led by one of the great coaches of our time, not just in the sport." [h/t Tulsa World]

