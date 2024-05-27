Penn State baseball seed projections in NCAA tournament 2024: Nittany Lions seeding scenario before selection show

The Penn State Nittany Lions were unable to win the Big Ten Conference Tournament after losing 2-1 on Sunday to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Despite the loss, they still should expect to make the NCAA Tournament as one of the 64 teams, but the path is going to be a bit difficult.

Where should people expect the Penn State Nittany Lions to be seeded? Let's take a look at the projections.

Penn State baseball projection

With the loss in the Big Ten Finals and the Nittany Lions not getting one of the regional host sites, the Penn State program needs to wait until Selection Sunday to find out where they will be heading. They had a strong season, so they should make the NCAA Tournament, but expect to be a second seed in whichever regional they wind up playing.

How is the NCAA baseball tournament seeded?

The seeding for the NCAA Tournament is unique, as the 16 regional sites have already been declared.

Those sites are going to be the number-one seeds for their respective regional, as they are played at the team's home field. The Selection Show is going to determine where the other 48 programs are going to be, as three teams will be announced to each of the 16 regionals.

The regionals consist of a double-elimination tournament between the four teams, where the winner advances to the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament.

How many times has Penn State made it to the College World Series?

The Penn State Nittany Lions have made the College World Series five times. However, they have not made it to Omaha in more than 50 years. Below are the five trips the Nittany Lions have made to the College World Series

1952

1957

1959

1963

1973

Despite making the College World Series five times, Penn State is yet to win a national championship. Their only time competing for the national championship was in the 1957 College World Series, but the program fell short.

Could this be the year that things change and fall into place for the Penn State Nittany Lions?