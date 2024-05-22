PHOTO: Big Ten Tournament gets delayed due to Charles Schwab Field getting flooded with rain

The first games in the Big Ten Tournament are going to be in a bit of flux as there has been some inclement weather in the area. For the second time, there have been delays due to threats of severe weather in Omaha, Nebraska. The Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority (MECA) stated on Tuesday that the games are now scheduled for 4 p.m., pushing it back three hours.

Game 2 is pitting the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, is expected to start at 8 p.m. local time today and moved Game 3 to Wednesday at 1 a.m. There were severe flash floods that happened on Tuesday, including the below image inside the dugout at Charles Schwab Field.

Expand Tweet

Fans who purchased tickets for today's games will be able to attend Wednesday morning's action as well. Gates were scheduled to open for today's games at 3 p.m. local time.

Which teams have the most to prove in the Big Ten Conference Tournament?

The Big Ten Conference Tournament is critical for teams to make the NCAA Tournament as the tournament winner automatically clinches a spot in the NCAA Tournament with a chance to return to Omaha in the College World Series.

There are a few teams that need to have a deep run in the Big Ten Conference Tournament such as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines that are right on the bubble of making the NCAA Tournament or miss it completely.

Which Big Ten team has the best odds to win the College World Series?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, there is not too much respect currently for a team in the Big Ten Conference to win the College World Series. Looking at the betting odds, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are listed at +8000 to win the College World Series. Following that, the Indiana Hoosiers are second with +20000 odds to win the national title.

It will be interesting to see how far a Big Ten Conference team can go in the NCAA Tournament.