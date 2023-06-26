Ranking the Top 5 MLB Draft Prospects from the 2023 MCWS championship series

Several 2023 MLB draft prospects played in the ongoing 2023 college world series. As the curtains draw close on the tournament, we take a look at the top 5 draft prospects that represented their teams at the college world series.

The 2023 MLB drafts will be held on the 9th of July and 12th of July ahead of the MLB All-Star game.

5. Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Texas A&M v Tennessee

Dollander was regarded as the best pitching prospect of the 2023 MLB draft class. A disappointing season affected his ratings and he slipped behind Skenes. His stock witnessed a revival after his incredible game against Southern Miss which earned Tennessee the ticket to Omaha. Projected as a top-10 pick, pro teams will desire a pitcher like him with the potential to be a game-changer.

4. Kyle Teel, Virginia

NCAA Duke Virginia Baseball

Teel's ratings were also hit by a patch of rough performance at the Cape Cod League last summer. He bounced right back from this with a .366 hitting record and a 14.4% strikeout rate against ACC opponents. His athletic skills are well above average. With his strong arm and ability to read the game, he is projected to be a top-10 pick at the draft next month.

3. Paul Skenes, LSU

NCAA Kentucky LSU Baseball

No pitcher in this class of MLB Draft can match the hype surrounding LSU Tigers' star pitcher. His fastball is on the upper end of 90 and he has a 48% strikeout rate against SEC opponents. Skenes is projected to be nothing further down than the third pick at the draft come July. There are already reports linking him to the Washington Nationals at number 2.

2. Wyatt Langford, Florida

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Langford would raise no eyebrows as the number-one pick in most other draft years. It speaks to the strength of talents in this class that a player with Wyatt's abilities and records is not projected as the first pick.

His credentials as a hitter put him immediately on the wishlist of any serious pro team. His .350/.484/.720 hitting record against SEC opponents puts him easily in conversation for the SEC Player of the Season award.

1 . Dylan Crews, LSU

2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

One only needs to watch LSU play to realize the amount of talent on the Tigers' roster. It is no mean feat Crews easily beats anyone on that team in any conversation of talent, ability, and dedication. His hitting record against conference opponents in the SEC is .405/.454/.685, and has more walks than strikeouts.

