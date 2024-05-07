SEC baseball tournament 2024: Schedule, location, how to watch, live stream, tickets and more

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled from May 21-26 and the winner will receive an automatic entry into the men's Division I baseball tournament to have a shot of making the College World Series. Some teams are seemingly locked to contest in the tournament, but the seedings have not been finalized.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming SEC Tournament in college baseball.
2024 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule
The schedule for the SEC Baseball Tournament is pretty simple as each round is going to take place during the double-elimination tournament outside of the first round of the tournament.
Out of the top 12 teams in the conference, the top four teams are guaranteed first-round byes. Below are the brackets for each day of the SEC Baseball Tournament.
Tuesday, May 21
Wednesday, May 22
Thursday, May 23
Friday, May 24
Saturday, May 25
Sunday, May 26
How to get 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament tickets
There are nine different sessions that are available to go see if you are in the area. Each session consists of two games except for the championship game, which is just a singular game.
According to the Southeastern Conference's official website, the reserved seats are sold out but there are more than 6,800 general admission tickets per session that are available for purchase. Along with the ticket, parking is also included.
How to watch the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament
The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament is going to be available to watch on the SEC Network and ESPN. The entire tournament is going to take place on the SEC Network, which can be watched through the ESPN+ app. The championship game is going to be available on ESPN2.
2024 SEC Baseball Tournament location
The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament will be taking place inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. This is the same location as last season's SEC Tournament, so teams are going to know what to expect from the field and everything in between.
