SEC baseball tournament 2024: Schedule, location, how to watch, live stream, tickets and more

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament is scheduled from May 21-26 and the winner will receive an automatic entry into the men's Division I baseball tournament to have a shot of making the College World Series. Some teams are seemingly locked to contest in the tournament, but the seedings have not been finalized.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming SEC Tournament in college baseball.

2024 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule

The schedule for the SEC Baseball Tournament is pretty simple as each round is going to take place during the double-elimination tournament outside of the first round of the tournament.

Out of the top 12 teams in the conference, the top four teams are guaranteed first-round byes. Below are the brackets for each day of the SEC Baseball Tournament.

Tuesday, May 21

Game # Opponents Time 1 #6 Seed vs. #11 Seed 9:30 a.m ET 2 #7 Seed vs. #10 Seed TBD 3 #8 Seed vs. #9 Seed 4:30 p.m. ET 4 #5 Seed vs. #12 Seed TBD

Wednesday, May 22

Game # Opponents Time 5 #3 Seed vs. Game 1 Winner 9:30 a.m. ET 6 #2 Seed vs. Game 2 Winner TBD 7 #1 Seed vs. Game 3 Winner 4:30 p.m. ET 8 #4 Seed vs. Game 4 Winner TBD

Thursday, May 23

Game # Opponents Time 9 Game 5 Loser vs. Game 6 Loser 9:30 a.m. ET 10 Game 7 Loser vs. Game 8 Loser TBD 11 Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Winner 4:30 p.m. ET 12 Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner TBD

Friday, May 24

Game # Opponents Time 13 Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Loser 3:00 p.m. ET 14 Game 10 Winner vs. Game 12 Loser TBD

Saturday, May 25

Game # Opponents Time 15 Game 13 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner 12:00 p.m. ET 16 Game 14 Winner vs. Game 12 Winner TBD

Sunday, May 26

Game # Opponents Time 17 Game 15 Winner vs. Game 16 Winner 2 p.m. ET

How to get 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament tickets

There are nine different sessions that are available to go see if you are in the area. Each session consists of two games except for the championship game, which is just a singular game.

According to the Southeastern Conference's official website, the reserved seats are sold out but there are more than 6,800 general admission tickets per session that are available for purchase. Along with the ticket, parking is also included.

How to watch the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament is going to be available to watch on the SEC Network and ESPN. The entire tournament is going to take place on the SEC Network, which can be watched through the ESPN+ app. The championship game is going to be available on ESPN2.

2024 SEC Baseball Tournament location

The 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament will be taking place inside Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. This is the same location as last season's SEC Tournament, so teams are going to know what to expect from the field and everything in between.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback