South Carolina vs Alabama Starting Lineup Today for SEC baseball tournament: Who's starting for the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide today?

The No. 10 South Carolina Gamecocks play the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The contest will begin 30 minutes after Georgia-LSU Game 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be shown on SEC Network.

The winner of this game will take on the second-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday. Today's matchup will be intriguing to watch, as the loser is out of the tournament. Let's take a look at some of the starters in this contest.

South Carolina starting lineup projection for SEC Baseball Tournament

Austin Brinling CF Ethan Petry 1B Blake Jackson RF Cole Messina C Parker Noland 2B Kennedy Jones LF Dalton Reeves DH Talmadge LeCroy SS Gavin Casas 3B

Alabama starting lineup projection for SEC Baseball Tournament

Gage Miller 3B Ian Petrutz LF Justin Lebron SS Wiliam Hamiter RF Kade Snell DH Mac Guscette C TJ McCants CF Will Hodo 1B Max Grant 2B

Alabama and South Carolina Stars to Watch

Cole Messina, South Carolina

Cole Messina has done extremely well throughout the season, as he has a .312 batting average with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, 54 runs scored and five steals on seven tries. He has also been an outstanding fielder behind the plate, with a .991 fielding percentage.

Gage Miller, Alabama

Gage Miller is one of the best offensive threats in the entire Southeastern Conference, as he has a 1.203 OPS with 18 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs scored and a 26:23 walk-to-strikeout ratio throughout the regular season. He has been a significant force at the plate, so he will be a force in the middle of the lineup.

Justin Lebron, Alabama

Shortstop Justin Lebron is an important player on the Crimson Tide roster as he was a member of the All-SEC First Team. He has had an incredible season with a .340/.433/.542 slash line, including 11 home runs, 34 RBIs, 49 runs scored and seven steals without being caught.

Lebron needs to be a bit better on the defensive side of the game as he is struggling a bit from shortstop but he has been a significant player who is going to slap singles and set the table for the middle of the lineup.