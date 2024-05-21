South Carolina vs Alabama Starting Lineup Today for SEC baseball tournament: Who's starting for the Gamecocks and Crimson Tide today?

The No. 10 South Carolina Gamecocks play the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide on Tuesday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. The contest will begin 30 minutes after Georgia-LSU Game 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET and will be shown on SEC Network.
The winner of this game will take on the second-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks on Wednesday. Today's matchup will be intriguing to watch, as the loser is out of the tournament. Let's take a look at some of the starters in this contest.
South Carolina starting lineup projection for SEC Baseball Tournament
- Austin Brinling CF
- Ethan Petry 1B
- Blake Jackson RF
- Cole Messina C
- Parker Noland 2B
- Kennedy Jones LF
- Dalton Reeves DH
- Talmadge LeCroy SS
- Gavin Casas 3B
Alabama starting lineup projection for SEC Baseball Tournament
- Gage Miller 3B
- Ian Petrutz LF
- Justin Lebron SS
- Wiliam Hamiter RF
- Kade Snell DH
- Mac Guscette C
- TJ McCants CF
- Will Hodo 1B
- Max Grant 2B
Alabama and South Carolina Stars to Watch
Cole Messina, South Carolina
Cole Messina has done extremely well throughout the season, as he has a .312 batting average with 16 home runs, 53 RBIs, 54 runs scored and five steals on seven tries. He has also been an outstanding fielder behind the plate, with a .991 fielding percentage.
Gage Miller, Alabama
Gage Miller is one of the best offensive threats in the entire Southeastern Conference, as he has a 1.203 OPS with 18 home runs, 55 RBIs, 69 runs scored and a 26:23 walk-to-strikeout ratio throughout the regular season. He has been a significant force at the plate, so he will be a force in the middle of the lineup.
Justin Lebron, Alabama
Shortstop Justin Lebron is an important player on the Crimson Tide roster as he was a member of the All-SEC First Team. He has had an incredible season with a .340/.433/.542 slash line, including 11 home runs, 34 RBIs, 49 runs scored and seven steals without being caught.
Lebron needs to be a bit better on the defensive side of the game as he is struggling a bit from shortstop but he has been a significant player who is going to slap singles and set the table for the middle of the lineup.