South Florida vs. East Carolina Baseball Predictions, Odds and Picks - May 3 | College Baseball Season 2024 

South Florida visits East Carolina in an American Athletic Conference baseball clash on Friday at the Lewis Field in Clark-Le Clair Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

The first pitch is slated at 6:00 p.m. ET with the Pirates (35-8, 14-4 AAC) looking to extend their winning streak to nine games as they go up against the Bulls (22-22, 8-10 AAC).

East Carolina is coming off an 8-3 win over Memphis to sweep their weekend series while South Florida succumbed to Stetson, 2-5, in Tampa.

Right-hander Trey Yesavage (9-1, 1.73 ERA) will start for the Pirates while RHP Hunter Mink (3-4, 4.84 ERA) takes the mound for the Bulls in a key clash for both squads.

South Florida vs East Carolina Baseball Prediction

East Carolina has surged into the top of the team standings thanks to a power surge that trampled Memphis in a three-game series over the weekend. The Purple and Gold smacked 11 home runs en route to a dominant 36-6 demolition at FexEx Park.

ECU pitcher Trey Yesavage stakes his 9-1 record in the game against South Florida.

The run rampage moved ECU to the top of three categories: batting average (.317), earned run average (3.52) and fielding percentage (.979). Carter Cunningham is expected to lead the Pirates' batting crew in the South Florida series as he is hitting a conference-leading .412 batting average and a .724 slugging percentage.

Cunningham is also the top run manufacturer with 54 runs-batted and the best in on-base plus slugging percentage at 1.222. Ryley Johnson is the team's top run scorer with 56.

In terms of pitching, Yesavage is the conference-best in opponents' batting average (.148), strikeouts (113) and wins (nine). The right-hander isn't the only one topping the pitching rankings as Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman leads the nation in ERA at 1.00 and ranks fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (15.03).

Meanwhile, John Montes is expected to lead the Bulls' offense with a team-best .314 batting average and 35 RBIs. Pitching-wise, the Bulls have a 6.07 ERA with 385 strikeouts and 193 walks in 378.0 innings.

ECU is one of the best at the Clark-LeClair Stadium with a 21-2 record, including an 8-1 mark in series competition in Greenville. On the other hand, South Florida is 6-9 away this season.

South Florida vs East Carolina Baseball Betting Odds

Team Line/Total South Florida 12.39 East Carolina -2368.69

South Florida vs East Carolina Head-to-Head

East Carolina leads South Florida in their all-time series, 30-16. The Pirates have won nine of their last 10 meetings with ECU, sweeping the Bulls in the last week of the 2023 regular season.

Where to watch South Florida vs East Carolina Baseball

The game is available on live stream at ESPN+. The match can also be heard on radio via 94.3 The Game.