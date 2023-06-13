The College World Series is just around the corner, and Stanford Baseball find themselves one step closer to the much-coveted title. A close-fought battle with the Texas Longhorns saw the Cardinals come out on top on Monday evening. As 3000 Cardinals faithful turned up to support their team, the boys didn't disappoint. Beating the Texas side marginally, Stanford are on their way to Omaha.

As the Cardinals find themselves going onto the Men’s College World Series, they will take on Demon Deacons to begin the two-week-long festivities in Omaha. The other members for this year’s world series are LSU, Tennessee, Oral Roberts, Florida, and Virginia.

With their season record at 44-18, the California side find themselves in the bottom half of the remaining eight teams. Their next round sees them face the No.1 seed, Wake Forest. TCU (42) and Tennessee (43) are the only other two teams remaining in the World Series that have fewer overall wins than Stanford.

The Demon Deacons' odds of winning the whole thing are 3/1, which is much better than their opponents' (16/1). The Deacons have shown no signs of weakness throughout the season and will be the Cardinals’ greatest challenge so far. With a first-round meeting with a team of their stature, the Cardinals will have to dig deep to come out on top.

As for the remainder of the contenders in the World Series, Stanford’s odds hover around the bottom half of the table. Only Oral Roberts (50/1) and TCU (16/1) have worse odds than them. The remainder of the pool is quite highly ranked and is favored over them.

Stanford baseball one-ups the Longhorns

Heading into the decider of the Super Regional series, both teams didn't have much to separate them. At 1-1, the teams met at Klein Field to decide the ticket to the College World Series. The California-based team had the last laugh to hand the Longhorns a tough trip back home.

Leading into the game, Cardinals baseball was favored to come out on top. However, their 14/1 odds were just slightly better than Texas’ 16/1. Living up to the expectations, the Cardinals did what was expected of them. Fortunately for them, they were aided by the conditions at the Sunken Diamond. Texas’ right field, Dylan Campbell, was blinded by the lights and missed the ball completely. This enabled Staford’s walk-off win on home turf.

As the World Series begins on Friday, the 8th seed team will hope to cause an upset and hopefully stay in action until the championship game on June 26th.

