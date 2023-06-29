Create

Stanford Baseball Roster 2023: Complete depth chart, positions, coaching staff, and players

The Stanford Cardinal Baseball team represents Stanford University in the NCAA DIvision I college baseball. The team has its home at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond and also participates in the Pac-12 Conference. Currently, their head coach is David Esquer.

In the Pac-12 Conference awards, the team claimed five out of six awards after reeling in a 37-14 record in the regular season. Ultimately, they claimed the Pac-12 Championship.

Regardless of all the uncertainty that surrounded the Stanford baseball roster, we can see that they did a great job in their selection. Let’s look at the roster in depth.

Stanford Baseball Roster

Here are the players who will be playing alongside their pitch positions.

  • #1 Owen Cobb - Infield/Outfield
  • #2 Drew Bowser - Infield
  • #4 Saborn Campbell - Outfield
  • #5 Trevor Haskins - Infield
  • #6 Brandon Montgomery - Outfield/Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #10 Malcolm Moore - Catcher/ First Base
  • #11 Alberto Rios - Catcher
  • #12 Tommy Troy - Infield/Outfield
  • #13 Ethan Hott - Outfield
  • #14 Cort MacDonald Outfield
  • #15 Jimmy Nati - Infield
  • #18 Toran O’Harran - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #19 Henry Gargus - First Base/Outfield
  • #20 Nathan Fleischli - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #21 Charlie Saum - Catcher
  • #22 Eddie Park - Outfield
  • #23 Joey Dixon - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #25 Nick Dugan - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #26 Quinn Mathews - Left-Handed Pitcher
  • #27 Temo Becerra - Infield
  • #28 Matt Scott - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #29 Cole Hinkelman - Outfield
  • #30 Brandt Pancer - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #31 Carter Graham - First Base
  • #33 Gabe Springer - Infield
  • #34 Ryan Bruno - Left-Handed Pitcher
  • #36 Ty Uber - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #37 Tommy O’Rourke - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #38 Trevor Moore - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #39 Jake Sapien - Right-Handed Pitcher/First Base
  • #40 Nicolas Lopez - Left-Handed Pitcher
  • #41 Matt Swartz Left-Handed Pitcher
  • #44 Brett Blair - Outfield/Catcher
  • #45 Max Meier - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #46 Jaden Bruno - Right-Handed Pitcher
  • #49 Drew Dowd - Left-Handed Pitcher

Stanford Baseball Coaching Staff

Here is the new coaching staff that led Stanford to Omaha.

  • David Esquer- Clarke and Elizabeth Nelson, Director of Baseball
  • Thomas Eager - Kathy Wolff Assistant Baseball Coach
  • Steve Rodriguez - Assistant Coach
  • Andre Mercurio - Assistant Coach

Stanford Baseball Support Staff

Let’s further delve into the team’s support staff.

  • Jeanette Morganti - Director of Baseball Operations
  • CJ Baker - Video, Technology, and Analytics Coordinator
  • John Ursone - Sports Medicine
  • Gunnar Cederberg - Sports Performance
  • Julie Sutcliffe - Sports Psychologist
  • Kristen Gravani - Sports Nutrition
  • Debbie Iwasaki - Physical Therapist
  • Frankie Manca - Sports Equipment
  • Nick Combo - Academic Services
  • Tyler Geivett - Communications
  • Michael Yedinak - Event Manager
  • Julia Lee - Fan Experience

