Stanford Baseball Roster 2023: Complete depth chart, positions, coaching staff, and players

The Stanford Cardinal Baseball team represents Stanford University in the NCAA DIvision I college baseball. The team has its home at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond and also participates in the Pac-12 Conference. Currently, their head coach is David Esquer.
In the Pac-12 Conference awards, the team claimed five out of six awards after reeling in a 37-14 record in the regular season. Ultimately, they claimed the Pac-12 Championship.
Regardless of all the uncertainty that surrounded the Stanford baseball roster, we can see that they did a great job in their selection. Let’s look at the roster in depth.
Stanford Baseball Roster
Here are the players who will be playing alongside their pitch positions.
- #1 Owen Cobb - Infield/Outfield
- #2 Drew Bowser - Infield
- #4 Saborn Campbell - Outfield
- #5 Trevor Haskins - Infield
- #6 Brandon Montgomery - Outfield/Right-Handed Pitcher
- #10 Malcolm Moore - Catcher/ First Base
- #11 Alberto Rios - Catcher
- #12 Tommy Troy - Infield/Outfield
- #13 Ethan Hott - Outfield
- #14 Cort MacDonald Outfield
- #15 Jimmy Nati - Infield
- #18 Toran O’Harran - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #19 Henry Gargus - First Base/Outfield
- #20 Nathan Fleischli - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #21 Charlie Saum - Catcher
- #22 Eddie Park - Outfield
- #23 Joey Dixon - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #25 Nick Dugan - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #26 Quinn Mathews - Left-Handed Pitcher
- #27 Temo Becerra - Infield
- #28 Matt Scott - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #29 Cole Hinkelman - Outfield
- #30 Brandt Pancer - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #31 Carter Graham - First Base
- #33 Gabe Springer - Infield
- #34 Ryan Bruno - Left-Handed Pitcher
- #36 Ty Uber - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #37 Tommy O’Rourke - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #38 Trevor Moore - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #39 Jake Sapien - Right-Handed Pitcher/First Base
- #40 Nicolas Lopez - Left-Handed Pitcher
- #41 Matt Swartz Left-Handed Pitcher
- #44 Brett Blair - Outfield/Catcher
- #45 Max Meier - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #46 Jaden Bruno - Right-Handed Pitcher
- #49 Drew Dowd - Left-Handed Pitcher
Stanford Baseball Coaching Staff
Here is the new coaching staff that led Stanford to Omaha.
- David Esquer- Clarke and Elizabeth Nelson, Director of Baseball
- Thomas Eager - Kathy Wolff Assistant Baseball Coach
- Steve Rodriguez - Assistant Coach
- Andre Mercurio - Assistant Coach
Stanford Baseball Support Staff
Let’s further delve into the team’s support staff.
- Jeanette Morganti - Director of Baseball Operations
- CJ Baker - Video, Technology, and Analytics Coordinator
- John Ursone - Sports Medicine
- Gunnar Cederberg - Sports Performance
- Julie Sutcliffe - Sports Psychologist
- Kristen Gravani - Sports Nutrition
- Debbie Iwasaki - Physical Therapist
- Frankie Manca - Sports Equipment
- Nick Combo - Academic Services
- Tyler Geivett - Communications
- Michael Yedinak - Event Manager
- Julia Lee - Fan Experience
