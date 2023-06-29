Stanford Baseball Roster 2023: Complete depth chart, positions, coaching staff, and players

The Stanford Cardinal Baseball team represents Stanford University in the NCAA DIvision I college baseball. The team has its home at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond and also participates in the Pac-12 Conference. Currently, their head coach is David Esquer.

In the Pac-12 Conference awards, the team claimed five out of six awards after reeling in a 37-14 record in the regular season. Ultimately, they claimed the Pac-12 Championship.

Regardless of all the uncertainty that surrounded the Stanford baseball roster, we can see that they did a great job in their selection. Let’s look at the roster in depth.

Stanford Baseball Roster

Here are the players who will be playing alongside their pitch positions.

#1 Owen Cobb - Infield/Outfield

#2 Drew Bowser - Infield

#4 Saborn Campbell - Outfield

#5 Trevor Haskins - Infield

#6 Brandon Montgomery - Outfield/Right-Handed Pitcher

#10 Malcolm Moore - Catcher/ First Base

#11 Alberto Rios - Catcher

#12 Tommy Troy - Infield/Outfield

#13 Ethan Hott - Outfield

#14 Cort MacDonald Outfield

#15 Jimmy Nati - Infield

#18 Toran O’Harran - Right-Handed Pitcher

#19 Henry Gargus - First Base/Outfield

#20 Nathan Fleischli - Right-Handed Pitcher

#21 Charlie Saum - Catcher

#22 Eddie Park - Outfield

#23 Joey Dixon - Right-Handed Pitcher

#25 Nick Dugan - Right-Handed Pitcher

#26 Quinn Mathews - Left-Handed Pitcher

#27 Temo Becerra - Infield

#28 Matt Scott - Right-Handed Pitcher

#29 Cole Hinkelman - Outfield

#30 Brandt Pancer - Right-Handed Pitcher

#31 Carter Graham - First Base

#33 Gabe Springer - Infield

#34 Ryan Bruno - Left-Handed Pitcher

#36 Ty Uber - Right-Handed Pitcher

#37 Tommy O’Rourke - Right-Handed Pitcher

#38 Trevor Moore - Right-Handed Pitcher

#39 Jake Sapien - Right-Handed Pitcher/First Base

#40 Nicolas Lopez - Left-Handed Pitcher

#41 Matt Swartz Left-Handed Pitcher

#44 Brett Blair - Outfield/Catcher

#45 Max Meier - Right-Handed Pitcher

#46 Jaden Bruno - Right-Handed Pitcher

#49 Drew Dowd - Left-Handed Pitcher

Stanford Baseball Coaching Staff

Here is the new coaching staff that led Stanford to Omaha.

David Esquer- Clarke and Elizabeth Nelson, Director of Baseball

Thomas Eager - Kathy Wolff Assistant Baseball Coach

Steve Rodriguez - Assistant Coach

Andre Mercurio - Assistant Coach

Stanford Baseball Support Staff

Let’s further delve into the team’s support staff.

Jeanette Morganti - Director of Baseball Operations

CJ Baker - Video, Technology, and Analytics Coordinator

John Ursone - Sports Medicine

Gunnar Cederberg - Sports Performance

Julie Sutcliffe - Sports Psychologist

Kristen Gravani - Sports Nutrition

Debbie Iwasaki - Physical Therapist

Frankie Manca - Sports Equipment

Nick Combo - Academic Services

Tyler Geivett - Communications

Michael Yedinak - Event Manager

Julia Lee - Fan Experience

