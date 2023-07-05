TCU Baseball Roster 2023: Complete Depth Chart, Positions, Coaching Staff, and Players

The TCU baseball team has appeared in the College World Series six times, the first coming in 2010 and the most recent in 2023. The Horned Frogs have also participated in the Big 12 Conference for a decade.

Led by head coach Kirk Saarloos, the team has played its home games at Lupton Stadium, inside the TCU campus in Fort Worth.

With an overall record of 2,215 - 1663 - 25, the team cannot be taken lightly. They have made several adjustments by bringing in new players, including more than 13 first-year students. With new additions to the roster, the team can only get better in this season.

TCU Baseball Roster

With their infielder, David Bishop, set to leave following his entry into the transfer portal, the Horned Frogs will need new additions such as Ryan Vanderhei, Austin Davis, and Cole Fontenell to step up.

Here are the 2023 - 2024 TCU Horned Frogs players and their respective positions:

#0 Tre Richardson - INF

#1 Elijah Nunez - OF

#3 Caedmon Parker - RHP

#4 Kurtis Byrne - C

#5 Anthony Silva - INF

#6 Luke Boyers - OF

#7 Gabe Miranda - 1B

#9 Brody Green - INF

#10 Jake Duer - OF

#11 Austin Davis - OF

#12 David Bishop - INF

#13 Mason Speaker - RHP

#14 Karson Bowen - C

#15 Sam Stoutenborough - RHP

#16 Luke Savage - RHP

#17 Kole Klecker - RHP

#18 Storm Hierholzer - RHP

#19 Calvin Marley - RHP

#20 Cam Brown - RHP

#21 Garrett Wright - RHP

#22 Logan Maxwell - OF

#23 Fisher Ingersoll - INF

#25 Jax Traeger - RHP

#27 Hunter Hodges - RHP

#28 Cohen Feser - RHP

#30 Louis Rodriguez - RHP

#31 Justin Hackett - RHP

#32 Cole Fontenelle - INF

#33 Murphy Brooks - RHP

#34 Braedon Sloan - LHP

#35 Owen Blackledge - INF

#36 Chase Hoover - LHP

#44 River Ridings - LHP

#46 Ben Abeldt - LHP

#48 Ryan Vanderhei - RHP

#55 Brayden Taylor - INF

TCU Baseball Coaching Staff

The TCU coaching staff, led by head coach Kirk Saarloos and assistant head coach TJ Bruce, has been instrumental in the success of the program. This includes making four consecutive College World Series appearances. Under their guidance, the Horned Frogs have won eight Big 12 championships, including titles in 2021 and 2022.

TCU’s 2023-2024 coaching staff :

Kirk Saarloos - Head Coach

TJ Bruce - Assistant Head Coach

John DiLaura - Assistant Coach

Kyle Winkler - Volunteer Assistant

TCU Baseball Support Staff

Meredith Montgomery - Assistant AD for Baseball Admin

Cooper Sholder - Director of Baseball Operations

Danny Wheat - Assistant Athletic Trainer

Zach Dechant - Assistant AD for Sports Performance

Kevin Knight - Director of Player Personnel

Brad Andrews - Assistant Director/Athletics Equipment

With new additions providing batting firepower and the improved pitching rotation, TCU are set to make a buzz in the new season.

Kirk Saarloos has set his eyes on more success this season. After finishing with a .667 win percentage in the Big 12 in 2022, he could not clinch the much coveted second straight Big 12 title for the Horned Frogs, and that would remain a regret, considering the potential of his team.

The new roster could see them finally advance from the Regional Tournament.

Poll : 0 votes