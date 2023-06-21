TCU baseball's CWS appearances: How many times have the Horned Frogs made the College World Series? 

The TCU Horned Frogs have been playing college baseball for over 100 years. However, they have not made many College World Series until recently. The program has made six CWS appearances without ever winning the national championship. TCU has made the trip to Omaha, Nebraska, in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2023.

Their first appearance was their most impactful one to date as they were able to win against the Florida State Seminoles in the first round 8-1. The Horned Frogs then lost to the UCLA Bruins 6-3 and faced elimination.

They were in the semifinals against UCLA and needed to win two straight to make the College World Series finals. They won the first game 6-2 but were unable to finish it off as they lost 10-3 to be eliminated.

Can the TCU Horned Frogs make the 2023 College World Series finals?

The CWS has been one of a lot of twists and turns and the opening game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles definitely had that feel on Friday. The game was a back-and-forth affair until the top of the ninth inning where the Golden Eagles took the lead and won 6-5.

That made the Horned Frogs have to travel through the elimination bracket throughout the remainder of bracket play to make the College World Series finals. They faced the seventh-seed Virginia Cavaliers and defeated them 4-3 in a tough matchup on Sunday and are facing the Oral Roberts once again in the elimination bracket on Tuesday.

The TCU Horned Frogs have a strong roster that can contend with the top college baseball programs in the country. If they are able to defeat the Golden Eagles, they will have to win two consecutive games against the second-seed Florida Gators. If they were to lose one time, that would be the end of their season as they would have lost twice in the College World Series.

They should be able to defeat Oral Roberts as they have the better overall team and lost because of nerves and bullpen implosion. However, they do not match up well against Florida and its power pitching and hitting. The Gators would also have a game to play with while TCU would need to play the first game like a Game 7 in other sports. While it is possible, it is not probable.

