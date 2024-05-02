Tennessee vs Florida Baseball Predictions, Odds and Picks - May 2 | College Baseball Season 2024

We have an exciting Southeastern Conference series beginning on Thursday evening as the third-ranked Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators battle it out inside Gainesville, Florida, at the Condron Family Ballpark.

The Vols (37-8, 15-6 SEC) suffered a 9-6 home setback to the Lipscomb Bison on Tuesday. The Gators (23-21, 9-12 SEC) are on a two-game winning run following their 10-8 home victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Left-hander Chris Stamos (3-0, 2.89 ERA) will be on the mound for Tennessee, while Florida will counter with southpaw Pierce Coppola (0-2, 10.50 ERA).

Tennessee vs Florida Baseball Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers are the overall better team. However, the Vols are only 5-4 on the road this season, while the Gators are 16-9 at home up to this point.

Pierce Coppola hasn't pitched well, allowing a pair of home runs in six innings. Moreover, he does not provide too much length, as he has not pitched more than 58 pitches or three innings.

Outside of Jac Caglanone, the pitching for the Gators feels a bit lackluster. Tennessee is one of the best programs in the entire country and Chris Stamos has pitched 18.2 innings this season and is shutting hitters down as he has a .167 opposing batting average and nine walks to 18 strikeouts.

With five different hitters in the Vols lineup with at least a 1.140 OPS, this lineup is going to mash and score a bunch of runs so go with the Tennessee Volunteers to pick up the victory.

Tennessee vs Florida Baseball Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Tennessee -1.5 (-125) Over 13.5 (-115) -180 Florida +1.5 (-105) Under 13.5 (-115) +140

Tennessee vs Florida Baseball Head-to-Head

These teams face off consistently as SEC rivals and have done well, as the Gators currently hold a 156-95 all-time record, including an 83-44 record inside Condron Family Ballpark. Since coach Kevin O'Sullivan took over, the team is 26-21 against the Volunteers.

Where to watch Tennessee vs Florida Baseball?

This game is going to be broadcast both on television and via streaming. The Southeastern Conference showdown will be airing on ESPN as well as on the ESPN app and FUBO.