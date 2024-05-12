Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 12 College Baseball 2024

We have an exciting Southeastern Conference matchup between the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (42-9, 19-7 SEC) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (33-18, 11-15) in the final game of their three-game series at Hawkins Field on Sunday afternoon. The Volunteers won the first two games of the series, 8-4 and 7-6.

Senior southpaw Zander Sechrist (1-0, 4.14 ERA) will be on the mound for the Vols and is coming off a no-decision against the Florida Gators, where he pitched a pair of innings and gave up two runs on two hits with zero walks and one strikeout.

Sophomore left-hander JD Thompson (3-1, 3.69 ERA) is on the bump for Vanderbilt and is coming off a loss against the Georgia Bulldogs, where he threw two innings and allowed five runs on five hits with a hit by pitch, three walks and two strikeouts.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Baseball Betting Odds

Team Odds Tennessee -150 Vanderbilt +120

How to watch Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Baseball

This game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Vanderbilt Commodores will be aired on linear television and streaming. The game will air live on ESPN2 and can be streamed on ESPN+, YouTube TV and Sling.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Baseball Prediction

The Tennessee Volunteers are the top-ranked program in college baseball for a reason and should be able to dominate in this game. Zander Sechrist has been doing well and should be able to pitch better than his last start as Vanderbilt is not known as too much of an offensive threat.

Tennessee has a 1.050 team OPS as one of the best offensive threats. Even the more traditional counting stats showcase this with 131 total home runs hit, including Christian Moore hitting 23 total home runs.

With an outstanding program in all facets of the game, the Vols should be able to pick up a win here. To compare power numbers, the Commodores have hit less than half the number of home runs, with just 56 this season.

All in all, go with the Volunteers to pick up a win and sweep the series.

Prediction: Tennessee Volunteers -150

