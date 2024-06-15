Texas A&M vs. Florida College World Series Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 15 College World Series

  • home icon
By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Jun 15, 2024 20:05 IST
The final game of the opening round of the 2024 College World Series on Saturday evening takes place with the Texas A&M Aggies and the Florida Gators facing off. The winner will face the winner of the NC State Wolfpack vs. Kentucky Wildcats, while the losers of those games battle in an elimination match in the loser's bracket.

The Aggies were able to sweep the Bryan-College Station Super Regional and are going to be sending redshirt sophomore southpaw Ryan Prager (8-1, 3.10 ERA) to the mound. He did not factor into the decision in the first game of the Super Regional as he pitched 1.2 innings and allowed six runs on seven hits with zero walks and one strikeout.

The Gators were able to sweep the Clemson Super Regionals against the Clemson Tigers and have freshman righty Liam Peterson (3-4, 5.97 ERA) making the start in today's game. Peterson did not factor into the decision in the Super Regionals as he gave up three runs on three hits with four walks and a pair of strikeouts in only one inning.

Texas A&M vs. Florida baseball betting odds

TeamSpreadTotalMoneyline
Florida Gators+1.5 (-150)Over 10.5 (-120)+120
Texas A&M Aggies-1.5 (+115)Under 10.5 (-110)-160

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Florida

The game will be on linear television and streaming. ESPN will be airing the game live while it can be streamed on YouTube TV, ESPN+, Hulu + Live Sports and Sling.

Texas A&M vs. Florida predictions

With Liam Peterson making his first career appearance in the College World Series and coming off a bad start, he could continue his struggles as it took 53 pitches and only got three outs. Peterson also pitched against the Aggies and allowed six runs in two innings earlier this season.

The Aggies have ultimately been one of the favorites to win the NCAA Championship this season and should be able to score runs (they scored 25 runs in their two Super Regional games). All in all, go with the Texas A&M Aggies to pick up the win.

Prediction: Texas A&M Aggies -160

