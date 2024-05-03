Texas A&M vs LSU Prediction, Odds & Picks - May 3, College Baseball 2024

On Friday night, the top-ranked Texas A&M Aggies face off against the LSU Tigers inside Alex Box Stadium. The Aggies (39-6, 15-6 in the Southeastern Conference) are coming off a 10-6 home win over the Tarleton State Texans on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Tigers (29-17, 7-14) are coming off a seven-inning mercy rule one win over the Grambling State Tigers 26-2.

Texas A&M is expected to have southpaw pitcher Ryan Prager (8-0, 2.59 ERA) for this game. Meanwhile, LSU will counter with lefty Gage Jump (4-1, 3.62 ERA) on the hill. How will this game play out? Let's discuss what we need to know and make our predictions.

Texas A&M vs LSU baseball odds

Team Odds Texas A&M -160 LSU +124

Texas A&M vs LSU baseball head-to-head

The Texas A&M Aggies lead the all-time series with a 31-28-1 record. LSU won two of the three games last March during the 2023 college baseball season. However, Texas A&M eliminated LSU in an elimination game in the 2023 SEC Tournament.

Texas A&M vs LSU baseball: How to watch

This game will be available on both television and radio broadcasts. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and SEC Network. You can listen to the game on the radio in the areas that surround the game.

Texas A&M vs LSU baseball predictions

There is a reason why the Texas A&M Aggies are the best team in college baseball right now. Ryan Prager has been pitching at an incredible level. He has a .205 opposing batting average with 80 strikeouts in 59.0 innings. The difference is going to be in offense.

The Aggies have posted a 1.033 team OPS while scoring 9.47 runs per game, which will be extremely difficult for the Tigers to slow down. In comparison, LSU has recorded a .923 team OPS while averaging 7.3 rpg this season.

Although both teams are playing extremely well, expect the Texas A&M Aggies to dominate here and easily pick up their 40th victory.