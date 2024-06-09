Texas A&M vs. Oregon College Station Super Regional Game 2 Prediction, Odds & Picks - June 9 College Baseball 2024

The third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are getting ready to take on the Oregon Ducks in Game 2 of the super regionals at Blue Bell Park on Sunday evening. The Aggies won 10-6 in the first game of the super regionals and are one victory away from making it to the 2024 College World Series.
Redshirt sophomore lefty Ryan Prager (8-1, 3.10 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Aggies here. It is coming off a no-decision where he pitched 6.1 innings and allowed a pair of runs on four hits with four walks and seven strikeouts over the Texas Longhorns.
The Ducks will send sophomore southpaw Grayson Grinsell (7-2, 3.82 ERA) to pitch, and he is coming off a win over the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos last time out as he threw seven shutout innings with three hits, four walks and nine strikeouts.
Can the Texas A&M Aggies advance to the College World Series today or will the Oregon Ducks force a Game 3?
Texas A&M vs. Oregon Baseball Betting Odds
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oregon
The game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Oregon Ducks will be both on linear television and streaming. This will be airing on ESPN2 and will be streamed on Hulu + Live Sports, YouTube TV, Sling and ESPN+.
Texas A&M vs. Oregon prediction
Even with the injury to outfielder Braden Montgomery, the Texas A&M Aggies have the deeper team and should be able to dominate here. Ryan Prager and Grayson Grinsell may have similar numbers on the year, but the level of competition shows a major difference here.
In Game 1 of the College Station Super Regional, Texas A&M won by four runs, which is what the run line is telling us here. The Aggies went 5-for-14 with runners in scoring position and that type of effort will continue in Game 2. Chris Cortez dazzled with 5.2 shutout innings in relief to save the bullpen, which will pay dividends here for the Aggies.
Prediction: Texas A&M Aggies -3.5 (-110)
