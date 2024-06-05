Texas Tech had a rough 2024 season. The Red Raiders opened the season ranked in the top-25 in several major polls but ended it outside of the NCAA Tournament.

Accordingly, Tech is now facing transfer portal season. Plenty of Red Raiders have reportedly confirmed their entry into the portal. Here's a rundown on that group.

Texas Tech baseball transfer portal tracker 2024

Two-year standout Gavin Kash will be a big loss for Texas Tech via the transfer portal.

Gavin Kash, 1B

The six-foot-three Kash wasn't quite as good this year as he was in 2023, hitting .327 with 26 homers.

He slumped to a merely human .300 and 15 homers in 2024. Still, Kash, who is eligible for the MLB Draft, will be a middle of the order bat for most power 5 college teams. To say that he will be deeply missed at Tech would be an understatement.

Landon Stripling, IF

A freshman in 2024, Stripling still saw part-time action, hitting .253 with four homers in 99 at bats. He was a national prospect out of Georgia as a recruit, and it will be interesting to see if he lands closer to home on his second collegiate stop.

Owen Washburn, OF

Washburn, the son of former MLB pitcher Jarrod Washburn, had a second straight season impacted by injuries. He hit .277 with seven homers as a freshman in 2022, but a shoulder injury limited him to 18 games in 2023.

In 2024, he was hit in the face with a foul ball in the dugout, which caused to miss a few weeks. Washburn hit .292 with six homers, and will be an experienced and solid bat.

Gage Harrelson, OF

Harrelson was a standout as a frosh in 2023, hitting .324 in 247 at bats. But he fell to earth this season, seeing just 106 at bats and hitting .245. He's not a big power hitter, but Harrelson could be an immediate impact player if he returns to his 2023 form. Several power five teams will likely take that chance.

Travis Sanders, IF

An in-state recruit, Sanders saw limited time as a freshman in 2024. He batted .242 in 33 at bats with the Red Raiders.

Davis Rivers, C

A highly regarded catching prospect, Rivers played well in limited action for Texas Tech. He played 19 games with seven starts.

Rivers hit .286 with two home runs in just 35 at bats. He struck out 18 times, so his contact skills will need some work, but Rivers showed a strong foundation to build on with his second school.

Garet Boehm, IF

Boehm is another in-state guy who batted just 18 times as a freshman in 2024. He had seven hits and a homer in those at bats and only whiffed twice.

Boehm's brother, Gage, worked through junior college to eventually pitch at Texas, where he has had a fine season out of the bullpen. It will be interesting to see if Garet joins him in Austin.

Which Texas Tech portal players will you have an eye on? Let's hear your thoughts below in our comments section:

