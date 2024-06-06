Texas vs. Oklahoma WCWS Final Game 2 predictions: Who is favored to win the NCAA Women's College World Series 2024?

The Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners are gearing up for Game 2 of the 2024 Women's College World Series on Thursday. The Sooners won Game 1 8-3 on Wednesday and are one victory away from winning the national championship.

There are going to be a lot of eyeballs on possibly the final college softball game of the season. Oklahoma is looking to win its sixth national championship in eight seasons.

Texas vs. Oklahoma WCWS Game 2 Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Texas +120 Oklahoma -145

What is the pitching matchup for Texas vs. Oklahoma, Game 2?

While pitching in softball is a bit different than baseball, expect to see two pitchers on the mound who also pitched in Game 1 of the 2024 Women's College World Series.

For the Longhorns, expect to see Mac Morgan get the start. She pitched 1.2 shutout innings and allowed a hit and a pair of strikeouts to lower her season ERA to 1.83.

The Sooners, meanwhile, are going to likely counter with their ace pitcher Kelly for another game. She pitched a complete game with three runs (one earned) on four hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in Game 1 of the Women's College World Series, lowering her season ERA to 1.91.

Who will win Game 2 of the Women's College World Series?

The Oklahoma Sooners seem to have the answer to stop the Texas Longhorns. Following their Game 1 victory, Oklahoma improved to an unbelievable 32-3 in 35 games against the Longhorns.

Its offense also showed the ability to dominate, scoring five runs in the first three innings. However, they are not going to just stop, as they scored a run in each of the final three innings to add some insurance.

The Sooners, though, are the better fielding team, as the Longhorns committed three errors in Game 1. Texas is an outstanding team, but Oklahoma is used to performing in Oklahoma City and should sweep the 2024 Women's College World Series.

