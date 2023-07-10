Tommy Troy MLB Draft 2023: Player profile, stats, and projected pick for the Stanford infielder

It won't be long before Tommy Troy's name is called during the 2023 MLB draft, as he is expected to be a first-round selection. Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 197 pounds, Troy has displayed impressive skills on the field, making him a viable option straight out of high school.

But what do we need to know about Tommy Troy heading into the draft and where will he end up?

Tommy Troy's stats in college

Tommy Troy played three years for the Stanford Cardinal and appeared in 162 games. He posted an impressive 1.014 OPS, along with 34 home runs, 109 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. Notably, Troy demonstrated his versatility by transitioning from shortstop to third base in the 2023 season. At the professional level, he is projected to excel at second base and center field, utilizing his speed and range to cover a significant amount of ground.

When will Tommy Troy get drafted?

Tommy Troy's skills as a hitter and defender make him an appealing prospect for any team. The Boston Red Sox, holding the 14th pick, could be an ideal landing spot.

With Troy's potential, he could seamlessly transition to the major leagues, particularly as Trevor Story's contract expires in 2027. Once that occurs, Troy, having gained valuable experience in the minor leagues, could form a formidable left side of the infield alongside third baseman Rafael Devers or potentially become the starting second baseman.

Fenway Park's dimensions, including the Green Monster, align well with Troy's swing, allowing him to showcase his power and collect doubles. His speed could also be an asset in utilizing the deep center field triangle for triples and even inside-the-park home runs.

Another potential destination within the same division is the Baltimore Orioles, who hold the 17th pick in the draft. The Orioles, known for their young roster, could greatly benefit from Troy's presence. While they have promising second baseman options in their minor league system with Terrin Vavra and Joey Ortiz, Troy could be an excellent fit for their lineup, filling the second base position.

Ultimately, whichever team selects Tommy Troy in the draft will likely be pleased, as he has proven himself as a strong hitter and defender.

Poll : 0 votes