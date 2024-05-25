Top 10 College Baseball games today, May 25: TV channel, streaming options and more

The last Saturday before the NCAA Tournament is a big college baseball day. Many conference touranments are playing semifinals games matchups today. Here's quick look around the nation at 10 of the biggest games for the day and how you can tune in and enjoy them.

Top 10 College Baseball games today, May 25

Tony Vitello and Tennessee will battle in an SEC semifinal with Vanderbilt today.

#10 Indiana vs. Nebraska (10 am EST)

This game is about a pair of possible NCAA bubble teams. Nebraska is in pretty good shape, but Indiana less so. There's no guarantee that this is an elimination game from the NCAA Tournament, but for the 32-22-1 Hoosiers and the 36-20 Huskers, it could be that way.

The game is broadcast on the Big Ten Network and can be streamed through the league's website.

#9 Appalachian State vs. No 25 Southern Miss (10 am, 5 pm EST)

Southern Miss is probably already set in the NCAA field, which positions App. State as a potential bid stealer from bubble teams. At 31-19-1, the Mountaineers could certainly make life interesting.

Unfortunate for App. State, they're coming in from the loser's bracket. They would need to beat Southern Miss both this morning and again this afternoon to advance. If Southern Miss wins this morning, there's no later game.

The game or games will be broadcast on ESPN+ and streaming on the ESPN app.

#8 Wichita State vs. No. 9 East Carolina (9 am, 4 pm EST)

East Carolina is probably locked in to a regional hosting situation regardless, but the Pirates may be playing for a top-8 spot. Those positions align with hosting a super regional potentially and are pivotal.

For Wichita State, it's about stealing a bid. They beat East Carolina 14-4 on Thursday. The teams play an early game and if East Carolina wins, a deciding third game is played at 4 pm Eastern.

The game-- or both games, if needed-- are on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

#7 S. Illinois vs. No. 20 Indiana State (11 am EST)

The Sycamores don't want to slide out of regional hosting duties and need to take care of business in the Missouri Valley Tournament. The 33-26 Salukis would need a minor miracle to reach the NCAA Tournament, but their path starts with a win over Illinois State.

The game is broadcast on ESPN+ and streaming on the ESPN app.

#6 LSU vs. South Carolina (1 pm EST)

A pair of double-digit seeds meet in the SEC's early semifinal on Saturday. Neither the 36-22 Gamecocks nor the 39-20 Tigers were supposed to be here, but they've knocked off Kentucky and Arkansas en route a shot at the SEC league title.

LSU may have begun the league tournament on the bubble, but they're securely in the field now. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and will stream on the ESPN app.

#5 Penn State vs. Michigan (2 pm EST, 10 pm EST)

Neither the 28-23 Nittany Lions nor the 32-27 Wolverines are likely to reach the NCAA Tournament field. But this semifinal matchup keeps one team's hopes alive. With top seed Illinois out, the hopes are growing by the minute.

Penn State beat Michigan 9-5 in the second round. The Wolverines have to win the 2 pm game and a potential later game to reach the finals.

The game (and the second game, if needed) will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network and will stream on the ESPN app.

#4 Miami vs. No. 17 Duke (5 pm EST)

Duke is taking care of business and hoping to play its way into a regional hosting situation.

Meanwhile, 27-29 Miami is hoping to be a bid-stealer. The Hurricanes have already bested Clemson and Louisville in pool play. This is certainly a game that all the teams on the bubble will be watching closely.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network and will stream on the ESPN app.

#3 Vanderbilt vs. No. 1 Tennessee (4:30 pm EST)

The Commodores have downed Tennessee once in this Tournament, but they will meet again in the afternoon semifinal in Hoover, Alabama. Tennessee might be playing for the top overall seed in the Tournament. While Vanderbilt is in the Tournament, a second win over its state rival would be sweet.

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network and streaming on the ESPN app.

#2 No. 22 Wake Forest vs. No. 10 Florida State (1 pm EST)

Two top-25 squads face off in ACC Tournament action, as Florida State looks to improve its position for potential super regional hosting. Meanwhile, Wake Forest is probably out of the hosting situation for regional play, but both teams have plenty on the line for this afternoon's matchup.

The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network and streaking on ACC+ and the ESPN app.

#1 No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 8 Oklahoma (7 pm)

This is the marquee game of the day, as the Big Ten's finals are today. Oklahoma could have designs on a super region, while Oklahoma State would love to host a regional battle. Also, it's the last battle of these two before Oklahoma leaves for the SEC. This could be an epic matchup, and deserves every bit of attention.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 and will stream on the ESPN app.

What games are you keeping an eye on? Let us hear your thoughts below in our comments section: