Top 10 college baseball standouts to watch out for in 2024 college world series ft. Charlie Condon

College baseball is picking up late-season steam, and the road to the College World Series will begin soon.

Aside from top teams, the best stars of the game drive the path to Omaha. Georgia outfielder Charlie Condon is having a season to remember, but he's hardly alone. Here are 10 standouts to know as college baseball season kicks into overdrive.

Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone is a must-see player as Florida seeks the College World Series.

#10 Nick Kurtz, Wake Forest

A six-foot-five left-handed slugger, Kurtz is one of the nation's top first basemen. He's hitting .305 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs. He's also tough to strike out, with out 27 whiffs in 128 at bats. Kurtz had a three-homer game against Virginia Tech and could do that on any given day.

#9 Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

A&M outfielder Montgomery is a big part of top-ranked Texas A&M's success. He leads the Aggies with a .365 batting average and 73 RBIs, and his 23 home runs ties for the team lead.

The Aggies are strong team-wide, with every regular starter hitting at least .299. But Montgomery is the best of the bunch.

#8 Tommy White, LSU

White transferred from NC State and has been one of the most prolific sluggers in college history. LSU has struggled this year, but White is still constant.

He's hitting .339 with 18 home runs and 48 RBIs. He has struck out only 25 times in 189 at bats. LSU could still rally this year and reach the College World Series, and if they do, White will be at the middle of it all.

#7 Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

A right-handed outfielder, Honeycutt was one of the top players in the nation two years ago and is back to form after a down 2023 season. This year, he's hitting .322 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. He has also stolen 26 bases. His mix of power and speed makes Honeycutt a must see player.

#6 JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

Wetherholt was one of the top prospects but has missed a substantial part of the season due to an early hamstring injury.

He has only played in 19 games. But he's getting into gear and in those games, he's hitting .339 with three homers and 18 RBIs. Injury has put Wetherholt under the radar, but he won't stay there.

#5 Chase Burns, Wake Forest

Wake Forest nabbed Burns from Tennessee to be their pitching ace, and he's delivering.

Burns is 8-1 with a 3.26 ERA. He has also struck out 127 batters in 69 innings pitched. Opposing batters are hitting just .180 against Burns, and he has been everything Wake Forest expected.

#4 Travis Bazzana, Oregon State

Bazzana has been one of the stories of the season. He has got Oregon State in the top 10 and is hitting .414 with 21 home runs and 51 RBIs.

Bazzana, an excellent infielder, also has 10 stolen bases. He has walked 53 times this year against just 22 strikeouts. The lefty-swinging Bazzana is a player to watch and could help Oregon State reach the College World Series.

#3 Jac Caglianone, Florida

A two-way star, Caglianone was the most anticipated player in college baseball this year.

His Florida Gators have been a disappointment, but Caglianone has held up his end of the bargain. Caglianone is hitting .402 with 26 homers and 53 RBIs. On the mound, he's 5-0 with a 4.10 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. He's a two-way star who is always a must-see player.

#2 Hagen Smith, Arkansas

Lefty hurler Smith has filthy stuff and has been absolutely dominant in 2024. Smith is 8-0 with a miniscule 1.35 ERA.

He has struck out 111 batters in 60 innings. Opponents are hitting just .130 against Smith, with only four home runs. Smith will given Arkansas a massive postseason advantage because he's basically unbeatable. He could be a College World Series superstar.

#1 Charlie Condon, Georgia

Condon was outstanding a year ago but has been even better now. The righty outfielder is hitting an astonishing .456 with 30 home runs (both tops in college baseball) and 63 RBIs.

Condon has seven multi-homer games this year, including three in one game against Michigan State. He has hitting like an absolute machine and would make Georgia a must watch College World Series team.

