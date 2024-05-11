If College World Series fans love home runs, they love long home runs a little bit more. There's nothing like a no-doubt blast for fans. Unfortunately, reliable data about long home runs isn't always available. But the College World Series date since 2011 tracks home run distance.

So here are the semi-official longest home runs in College World Series history.

Top 10 longest home runs in College World Series history (since 2011)

10. Pete Alonso, Florida, 421 feet, 2015

The slugger known as "The Polar Bear" has hit his share of long home runs. One came in 2015 against Miami in the College World Series. Florida bested the Hurricanes 15-3 but fell in the series semifinals to eventual champion Virginia.

As for Alonso, he was only getting started. He hit 23 college home runs with the Gators, but has 201 and counting with the New York Mets. Alonso hit 53 home runs in his rookie MLB season of 2019.

9. Ty Evans, Florida, 423 feet, 2023

Evans's blast came in Game 2 of the finals of the 2023 series. Florida won that game 24-4 against LSU, with Evans hitting a pair of homers. However, LSU won Game 3 to claim the title.

Evans is still at Florida and has had an excellent 2024 season while the Gators have struggled. Evans has 18 homers and counting this year and has 35 for his UF career.

8. Pete Alonso, Florida, 425 feet, 2016

Alonso, despite having hit only 23 college home runs, makes an appearance on this list three times for his impressive long-distance blasts during the College World Series. His second feat occurred in 2016 when Florida suffered a 3-2 elimination loss to Texas Tech.

7. Brendan McKay, Louisville, 428 feet, 2017

Two-way star Brendan McKay hit a long blast for Louisville in 2017. However, the Cardinals lost to TCU 4-3 in an elimination game. In 2017, McKay was 11-3 as a pitcher with a 2.56 ERA. At the plate, he hit .341 with 18 homers.

McKay's performance led to his selection by Tampa Bay as the fourth overall pick in the 2017 Draft. Tampa brought up McKay as a pitcher and after dominating the minors, he was 2-4 with a 5.12 ERA in 49 innings in 2019. Injuries have kept McKay out of MLB since, and he may not get back.

6. Pete Alonso, Florida, 429 feet, 2015

One more long shot for "The Polar Bear" here. Virginia eliminated Florida 5-4, even with Alonso's massive home run. UVA went on to win the 2015 Series over Vanderbilt.

5. Edouard Julien, Auburn, 429 feet, 2019

Julien hit a massive shot against Mississippi State in the opening round of the 2019 Series. State won the game anyway 5-4, and Auburn was eliminated in the next game.

Julien had 26 homers in two seasons at Auburn. Now with the Minnesota Twins, he's in his second big league season. He hit 16 homers in 2023 as a rookie.

4. BT Riopelle, Florida, 435 feet, 2023

Riopelle, an excellent catcher at Florida, hit his shot in last year's Series. Riopelle's shot, like Ty Evans's above, came in the 24-4 slaughter of LSU in the CWS finals. LSU went on to win Game 3 to nab the title.

As for Riopelle, he had a college career that included 46 home runs but elected not to play professional baseball. At last notice, Riopelle was pursuing a career in finance.

3. Brady Slavens, Arkansas, 436 feet, 2022

Slavens hit a massive shot as Arkansas held off Ole Miss 3-2 in this game. The Rebels bounced back to win the follow-up game 2-0, and later the series.

Slavens's blast, which then set a CWS distance record, was a highlight of his Arkansas career. Slavens hit 54 collegiate home runs, including a year of junior college. He didn't elect to play professional baseball.

2. Wyatt Langford, Florida, 449 feet, 2023

In 2023, Langford broke the existing distance record nine days before hitting this blast. Just for good measure, he overtook not only the top spot but the second-place spot on this list. His 449-foot blast is the third UF homer on this list from the 24-4 CWS finals beatdown of LSU.

Langford has made good professionally since his Gator days. The fourth pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Langford opened 2024 on the Texas Rangers roster.

1. Wyatt Langford, Florida, 456 feet, 2023

Langford demolished the distance mark with this epic blast against Virginia in the opening round of the 2023 Series. UF won the game 6-5 and later made their way to the College World Series Finals. As long as Langford's blast went, maybe it should have counted for extra somehow.

Which College World Series home runs do you remember? Let us hear your thoughts below in the comments section!

