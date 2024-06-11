Top 3 most-watched college softball finals games of all time ft. Oklahoma vs. Texas 

The Oklahoma Sooners won a historic four-peat this month, solidifying their place as the most dominant college softball program in history. They achieved the feat by beating the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns in two games. And the final scores were confident showings by the Boomer Sooners as well, winning 8-3 in Game 1 and 8-4 in Game 2.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The outcome never seemed in doubt in the end. In total now, the Sooners have eight softball national championships.

Here's what head coach Patty Gasso had to say about the success of this season:

"People say, 'Let's go win one.' You're like, 'OK.' It's not like that. It's very difficult, everything has to go right. The thing about them is they're resilient. They have a lot of pride in that... It's probably the hardest coaching season that I've had in a while because of a lot of the naysayers, a lot of … I don't know.

"It's heavy. I don't know how to explain how heavy. Heavy is a head that wears the crown is the one thing that really stuck out. That really has felt true. It's been exhausting."

The game brought record viewership for college softball, with Game 2 being the most watched ever of the sport at the collegiate level (and probably at any level). That being said, here's a look at the most-watched softball games ever.

Top 3 most watched games of college softball of all-time: It's all Oklahoma vs. Texas

#3. 2022 - Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2

In 2022 the Texas Longhorns were in their first appearance in the Women's College World Series Finals, and in front of them, they had an Oklahoma side that had just won the 2021 title.

Expand Tweet

The Sooners demolished them in two games (16-1 and 13-6). Game 2 drew a peak of 2.1 million viewers and an average of 1.74 million viewers, and was the most-watched baseball or softball game of 2022.

#2. 2024 - Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 1

Have you ever heard of rinse and repeat? So have Oklahoma and Texas apparently. The Sooners' 8-3 victory on June 5 brought in 1.9 million viewers. This was a 46% increase in viewership from 2023, and the most-watched Game 1 of a Women's College World Series.

#1. 2024 - Oklahoma vs. Texas, Game 2

Oklahoma's four-peat win on June 6 brought in a record-breaking 2 million viewers on ESPN. Per the network, this game is the most-watched college softball game ever.

Do you think the Oklahoma Sooners can extend their national championship winning streak to five next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback