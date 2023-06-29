Top 5 Alabama baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft ft. Andrew Pinckney, Grayson Hitt and more

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been in the news for making the 2023 College World Series despite all the issues surrounding the program. They now have Rob Vaughn as their new head coach, and he needs to be able to recruit well, as a lot of talent from the program will be entering the MLB draft.

But who are the top players in the draft from the Alabama program? Let's take a closer look at some of the players in the draft class.

5. Antoine Jean, LHP

Southpaw starting pitcher Antoine Jean is going to get some looks as he was selected in the 17th round of the 2019 MLB draft but elected to go to Alabama instead. He pitched three seasons with the Crimson Tide. He was 10-2 with a 3.51 ERA in 77 innings as he pitched 22 games (16 starts).

Jean needs to step up, as he had 35 walks to 61 strikeouts, and his control also needs to improve. He only appeared in only eight games once, so his health also has to improve post-college baseball. Expect Jean to be selected on the third day of the draft.

4. Jim Jarvis, SS

The shortstop is 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, and is an okay hitter and has to improve on that front. In 196 games over the course of four seasons, Jarvis finished with a .262 batting average, a .373 on-base percentage, and a .366 slugging percentage with 10 homers, 75 RBIs, and 25 stolen bases.

He has potential but needs to get better at hitting, as pitching is going to step up in the MLB. Jarvis is also expected to be picked during the third day of the MLB draft but should be ahead of Dean.

3. Hunter Furtado, LHP

Another Southpaw pitcher coming from Alabama, Furtado actually began his career with Wake Forest for a season before transferring. He throws three different pitches (fastball, slider, changeup) and needs to work on his control. He only started twice in 56 games and threw 93.2 innings with a 5.86 ERA.

His control has been terrible, with 44 walks and 11 hit-by-pitches while striking out 98 batters. Expect him to be picked closer to the eighth round of the draft.

2. Andrew Pinckney, OF

Andrew Pinckney has a solid swing that provides power and speed. He is also a good fielder and has improved throughout his four years with the Crimson Tide. Pickney needs to work on making contact on non-fastballs, but he wraps his career with a .927 OPS with 26 homers and 101 RBI. The Alabama outfielder should hear his name somewhere close to the sixth round of the draft.

1. Grayson Hitt, LHP

Another Alabama lefty in the draft pool, Grayson Hitt, is expected to do well. His four-pitch mix is solid with a fastball, slider, curveball and changeup, and needs to improve at making quality pitches. He pitched in three seasons and made 33 appearances (25 starts) and posted a 5.61 ERA over 117.2 innings.

The location of his pitches needs a step up, but expect a team to take a flyer on him in the fourth round of this draft.

