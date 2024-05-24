It has been a rough year for Big 10 baseball. As the conference tournament unfolds, some projections have just two Big 10 teams reaching the NCAA Tournament.

Hosting even a regional tournament seems to be out of reach for the league. But winning the conference tournament could give a surprise team a boost. Here's aa look at the top five Big 10 teams revving up toward regional play.

Top five Big 10 baseball schools

Indiana, shown here snagging a short fly, looks headed for the NCAA Tournament.

#5 Penn State

The Nittany Lions aren't high on the list of likely NCAA Tournament teams. Penn State was just 12-12 in league play and barely over .500 overall at 26-23. But something has gotten into the Nittany Lions at the conference tournament, and with two wins, they're locked into the semifinals.

The Nittany Lions have a solid offense but lack a bit in power. Their most dependable player is catcher J.T. Marr (.423, six home runs, 51 RBIs). Pitching is a significant concern, with a 6.80 team ERA. Nevertheless, as long as Penn State keeps winning, they will stay in this conversation.

#4 Ohio State

Like the Nittany Lions, Ohio State's trip into the NCAA Tournament is likely dependent on winning the Big Ten title.

The Buckeyes pasted No. 2 seed Nebraska 15-2 and put up seven runs against No. 3 Indiana but lost. They play Nebraska again on Friday, with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

Ohio State is pedestrian offensively, hitting .281 as a team, without any double-digit home run individual totals. They have four players with double-digit stolen bases. The pitching staff has a 6.22 season ERA, but ace Landon Beidelschies (6-7, 4.15 ERA) is significantly better. OSU has to keep winning.

#3 Illinois

After losing to Penn State to open the tournament, the Illini play MIchigan on Friday in an elimination game. The top seed coming into the tournament, based on an 18-6 legaue record, Illinois is one of three Big Ten teams with legitimate NCAA asperations.

Illinois has hit .300 as a team and has five different hitters with double-digit home run totals. On the mound, Cooper Omans (4-1, 3.73) could give the Illini a big-game advantage.

Illinois's power game makes them an intriguing NCAA team. They will have to play a regional tournament on the road but could fare well in a slugfest.

#2 Indiana

Indiana has played its way into the Big Ten semifinals, likely cinching an NCAA Tournament spot. They face the winner of Nebraska and Ohio State on Saturday in Big 10 Tournament play.

Indiana is a .298 hitting team with a fair amount of power to the gaps. The Hoosiers have 129 doubles, with seven different players having reached double figures.

Outfielder Devin Taylor (.360, 18 homers) is the big bat. Indiana lacks pitching depth, but top starter Connor Foley (4-1, 3.71) is very solid. Indiana could ride doubles and good starting pitching to solid NCAA Tournament work.

#1 Nebraska

The Huskers play Ohio State on Saturday but are likely secure in their NCAA Tournament slot regardless of the outcome. The Huskers were crushed 15-2 in their first Big 10 Tournament meeting with the Buckeyes.

Nebraska is a solid offensive team but doesn't have a ton of home run power. Their most interesting player is probably Riley Silva, who hit .275 but stole 31 bases in 34 attempts.

Starters Brett Sears (9-0, 2.02) and Mason McConnaughey (7-3, 3.10) will keep NU competitive in post-season play. They're the Big Ten team with the best chance to make some noise in the Tournament.

Which Big 10 teams are you hoping to see fare well in the NCAA Tournament? Let's hear from you below in the comments section: