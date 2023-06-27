Top 5 highest-scoring College World Series games in college baseball history ft. Miami, USC and more

Game 2 of the College World Series was one of the higher-scoring games that we have seen at this stage of the season. However, the 28 combined runs did not make this list and there were a few runs needed in order to make it here.

Let's take a look at the record books and which games scored highest.

#5, Tennessee vs. Georgia: 31 runs (2001)

The Tennessee Volunteers had an incredible offensive explosion throughout the 2001 College World Series and take up a few spots on this list. The Vols were able to pick up a massive 19-12 win in this game over the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs would be eliminated with the loss and continued a magical offensive run for the Vols.

#4, Oklahoma State vs. Texas: 31 runs (1984)

This is surprisingly not the oldest game on the list, though next year will be its 50th anniversary. Oklahoma State was able to pick up an 18-13 win in this game and continue their run in the College World Series.

#3, Miami (FL) vs. Tennessee: 34 runs (2001)

This game was in the first round of the College World Series bracket section as the Tennessee Volunteers were facing the second-seeded Miami Hurricanes. The Hurricanes were able to win this game 21-13 and the Volunteers were sent to the elimination bracket after their first game in Omaha.

#2, USC Trojans vs. Arizona State: 35 runs (1998)

This is probably the most notable as this is the only game on this list to happen during the College World Series finals as Southern California was able to pick up a 21-14 victory. As of this writing, this is the most recent Trojans championship and this is one of the most memorable games in CWS history.

#1, Arizona State vs Oklahoma State 35 runs (1984)

As you have seen throughout this list, a lot of these teams had back-and-forth games with both teams scoring runs to increase the total. This game was a massive 23-2 win for Sun Devils as they were able to dominate from the word go.

