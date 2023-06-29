Top 5 Kentucky baseball prospects for the 2023 MLB Draft ft. Devin Burkes, Austin Strickland and more

The Kentucky Wildcats had a strong 2023 season as they were able to make the Super Regionals but lost in two games to the eventual champion LSU Tigers. However, a lot of integral pieces might have played their last game for the Wildcats as they are now officially eligible for the MLB draft.

But when will these Kentucky players get drafted and who has the best shot? Let's take a look at their draft class and decide who will be taken.

5. James McCoy, 3B

Third baseman James McCoy has shown the ability to do well as he only played one year of college baseball and did well. He has a .228/.349/.433 slash line with five home runs, 23 RBIs, and 23 runs scored in 37 games. McCoy seems to be a likely candidate to return to Alabama and try to get his stock higher but he will wind up being a Day 3 pick.

4. Magdiel Cotto, LHP

Another expected Day 3 pick here in Southpaw is reliever Magdiel Cotto. He pitched one season for the South Carolina Gamecocks before transferring to Kentucky and he never really found his footing. Cotto finished 5-1 with a 6.37 ERA in 39 games (nine starts). He needs to lower his walk totals as 4.9 walks per nine innings is way too high.

3. Ryan Hagenow, RHP

You could realistically flip him with Cotto and not hear a peep but I feel like Hagenow has a little bit more of an upside. He has pitched three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats pitched 43 times (10 starts) and posted a 4.33 ERA and a 1.519 WHIP over 79 innings on the bump.

Hagenow also is brutal with his control as he has 57 walks (6.5 walks per nine innings). The major plus is the fact that he has not allowed more than one home run in a season. Find him being selected on Day 3 of the 2023 MLB draft.

2. Austin Strickland, RHP

Austin Strickland, a bullpen pitcher from the Kentucky Wildcats, is eligible for the MLB draft. With a 7-7 record in 102.1 innings over three years, he has maintained a 5.28 ERA. Strickland has shown his ability to provide length, throwing 55.1 innings in the previous season. He is expected to be drafted in the sixth round, and it will be interesting to see where he lands.

Top-ranked Kentucky prospect: Devin Burkes, C

The best college baseball for the Kentucky Wildcats in the MLB draft is catcher Devin Burkes. He played a pair of seasons for the team and only appeared in 81 games.

However, he has a .975 OPS with 12 homers, 63 RBIs, 68 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. The more important factor is that he calls a good game as the backstop as well and his hitting ability makes him jump over Strickland. Expect to hear Burkes be selected in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB draft.

Poll : 0 votes