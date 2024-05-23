Top 5 lowest seeds to ever win the College World Series ft. Fresno State

The College World Series has plenty of upsets, but only a few times has a low-seeded team come out of nowhere to win the title. Bear in mind that it was 1999 when the NCAA went to its current 64-team field and 4-team regional seeding format.

Since then, most champions are Super Regional hosting teams that were initially in the national top 8.

5 lowest seeds to win the College World Series

TD Ameritrade Park has seen its fair share of CWS upsets over the years.

5. Coastal Carolina, 2016

The Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina had a 21-3 season in the Big South, but the program had never been to the College World Series. Gary Gilmore's 49-16 squad got a No. 2 seed in the Raleigh regional.

They outlasted regional host NC State and super regional host LSU. Coastal Carolina lost to both TCU and Arizona in first meetings but won the next two from each to reach and win the CWS finals.

4. Oregon State, 2007

Oregon State did host a super regional, but only because while they beat No. 1 seed Virginia in Charlottesville (OSU was a No. 3 seed), top overall seed Vanderbilt lost to Michigan in their regional play.

After rallying for two straight over Virginia, OSU swept past Michigan. Oregon State was then 5-0 in the College World Series, sweeping No. 3 overall North Carolina to win easily.

3. Virignia, 2015

Similarly, in 2015, Virginia hosted a super regional after top seed UCLA stumbled in its own region. Meanwhile, Virginia was a No. 3 seed in the Lake Elsinore region but went 3-0 as top seed UC-Santa Barbara went 0-2.

Virginia did not lose a game until the semifinals and finals, when they won two of three from Florida and Vanderbilt to take home the title.

2. Ole Miss, 2022

The Rebels were famously the last team to enter the NCAA Tournament field in the 2022 bracket. They were the No. 3 seed in No. 6 overall in Miami's Coral Gables region.

After sweeping through that region, Ole Miss took down Southern Miss in two straight in the Hattiesburg super regional.

Ole Miss lost only once in the entire post season, forcing the semifinal series with Arkansas to a third game. But when the Rebels took down Oklahoma in two straight, a team with a losing record in conference play (14-16 in the SEC) had won the College World Series.

1. Fresno State, 2008

Fresno State is the only No. 4 regional seed to win the College World Series. A 42-29 team, the Bulldogs went to the Long Beach regional, beat Long Beach State and won two of three from San Diego to take the regional crown.

In the Tempe super regional, Fresno fell 12-4 to Arizona State, but then rallied to win the next two games to head to Omaha.

In the College World Series, Fresno State blasted Rice 17-5, then had to go three games to get past No. 2 overall, North Carolina. In the finals, Fresno lost its first game to No. 8 overall, Georgia, but rallied to take the last two matchups and win the College World Series.

