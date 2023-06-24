Top 5 LSU baseball prospects to watch out for in the 2023 MLB Draft: Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, and more

A largely unprecedented situation is set to occur in the MLB draft as two LSU Tigers prospects – Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes – are in a close race for the top two picks.

The draft is coming up in a few weeks. It is scheduled to coincide with the pregame atmosphere of the MLB All-Star Game. The draft will begin on Sunday, July 9, and continue on Monday before concluding Tuesday as the stage gets set for the ASG.

Along with Crews and Skenes, here's a look at three more touted prospects to watch out for in the draft.

Ranking LSU prospects in the 2023 MLB draft

5. Jordan Thompson

Thompson is projected as a first-round pick in the MLB draft. The right-handed pitcher with a fastball reaching 97 mph is equipped to compete as a top-of-the-rotation starter in MLB. He will be entering the professional baseball as one of the most talented pitchers in this draft.

4. Tre’ Morgan

Morgan is a versatile player with a consistent record of performance at first base. His shift to left field hasn’t been as effective as one might expect. But Morgan’s potential is undeniable, and he is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 MLB draft.

What position he’ll be deployed at in pro baseball will be at the organization’s discretion. But given his track record, we may be seeing him challenge for a starting spot as first baseman wherever he ends up.

ESPN @espn



TRE' MORGAN LOOKED LIKE A SHORTSTOP PLAYING FIRST BASE



@LSUbaseball | #MCWS WHAT A PLAY TO SAVE A RUNTRE' MORGAN LOOKED LIKE A SHORTSTOP PLAYING FIRST BASE WHAT A PLAY TO SAVE A RUN‼️TRE' MORGAN LOOKED LIKE A SHORTSTOP PLAYING FIRST BASE 😱@LSUbaseball | #MCWS https://t.co/lfQGz7XiAJ

3. Ty Floyd

We’ve seen flashes of brilliance in Floyd’s game this season. But he hasn’t been as consistent as a player of his potential ought to be. This might be understandable given his place on the pitching staff, but his reputation and stock depend on how often he is at his best. He is probably going as a third-round pick.

2. Paul Skenes

Skenes is not only the best pitching prospect in this year’s draft but probably the best in a decade. Challenged for the first spot of the draft only by his teammate, Dylan Crews, Skenes’ worst projection puts him in the top 10 picks.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja What an at-bat vs. Paul Skenes looks like:

100mph Fastball

88mph Slider

88mph Slider What an at-bat vs. Paul Skenes looks like:100mph Fastball88mph Slider88mph Slider https://t.co/6s13uyiCP3

1. Dylan Crews

Coming out of high school, Crews’ stock was high enough to land him in the first round of the draft. He made the choice to acquire college experience at LSU, and it is clearly reflected in his game. No other hitting prospect in the draft comes close, and he ranks as one of the best ever in college baseball.

Peter Flaherty III @PeterGFlaherty Quick round from potential No. 1 Overall pick, Dylan Crews. Easy bat speed, barrel really gets moving through the zone. Serious strength in his forearms and wrists. Drove the ball to all parts of the field with authority. As advanced an operation as you’ll see collegiately. Quick round from potential No. 1 Overall pick, Dylan Crews. Easy bat speed, barrel really gets moving through the zone. Serious strength in his forearms and wrists. Drove the ball to all parts of the field with authority. As advanced an operation as you’ll see collegiately. https://t.co/xFjVKlViYA

With this array of talent to boast of, LSU has made its way to the College World Series finals where they'll face Florida in a best-of-three series that begins Saturday.

In what will be their last dance before the 2023 MLB draft, how will these top prospects fare?

