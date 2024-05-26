Top 5 LSU pitchers of all time ft. Paul Skenes

A season ago, LSU pitcher Paul Skenes was unstoppable. The Air Force transfer had a brilliant season and pitched the Tigers to to a College World Series title. As amazing as Skenes was, he's just another brick in the wall of great Tiger pitchers. LSU baseball has had some of the top pitchers in college baseball history. Here are the top five LSU pitchers of all time.

Top 5 LSU pitchers of all time

Phillies star Aaron Nola was one of the best LSU pitchers of all-time.

#5. Lloyd Peever, 1992

Thirty years before Skenes, Lloyd Peever was the original one-year pitching wonder with LSU. In 1992, Peever, who was a JUCO transfer, had a season which is nearly unequalled. Peever went 14-0 with a 1.98 ERA. He struck out 116 batters in 104 2/3 innings.

LSU didn't make the College World Series despite Peever's brilliant season. He went pro, was drafted in the fourth round of the 1992 MLB Draft, but never reached the major leagues. That, in no way, dims the brilliance of Peever's great year.

#4. Paul Skenes, 2023

A transfer from Air Force, Skenes was dominant in his one year as a Tiger. A Dick Howser Award winner, Skenes went 13-2 with a 1.69 ERA. He also set an LSU single-season strikeout mark with 209 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

Skenes led LSU to the College World Series title. He was then drafted with the top pick of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Skenes has already advanced to the big leagues and has picked up his first MLB win already.

#3. Ben McDonald, 1987-1989

McDonald, who was such an elite athlete that he also played basketball for Coach Dale Brown at LSU, was a brilliant pitcher in the late '80s at LSU. McDonald won 13 games in 1988 and another 14 in 1989. McDonald won the Golden Spikes award in 1989, finishing with 202 strikeouts. Despite McDonald's success, LSU never made the College World Series with him.

McDonald was the top overall pick in the 1989 MLB Draft. He was in the major leagues by the end of that season and went on to post a 78-70 MLB record before a succession of arm injuries prematurely ended his career. McDonald has remained around college baseball, now working as a successful color analyst for ESPN and its outprint (including the SEC Network).

#2. Aaron Nola, 2012-2014

Nola was two-time SEC Pitcher of the Year with the Tigers. In 2013, as a sophomore, Nola was 12-1 with a 1.57 ERA and 122 strikeouts. The following year, he went 11-1 and dropped his ERA to 1.47. The Tigers made the College World Series in 2013, but missed it in 2014.

Nola was the seventh pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, and has gone on to stardom with the Philadelphia Phillies. He's currently 96-73 with a 3.69 career ERA and 1,642 strikeouts. He was an All-Star in 2018.

#1.Scott Schultz, 1992-1995

Schulz ended up with 38 LSU victories, then a school record. His career mark of 38-12 demonstrates his excellence. Schultz was a first team All-American in his senior season. His 409 career strikeouts remains an LSU record. He helped the Tigers win the 1993 College World Series.

A fifth round draft pick in 1995, Schultz pitched just 30 2/3 professional innings at the Class A level before injuries ended his career. Schultz's career essentially re-wrote the LSU record book. He's a legendary LSU pitcher.

