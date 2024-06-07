Top 5 players to watch in 2024 super regionals ft. Charlie Condon 

As the NCAA Tournament moves into baseball's super regional series, most of college baseball's top teams are still standing. So are most of its top stars. Despite early losses by Arkansas, Arizona and a few others, there's plenty of star power still going. Here's a rundown on the top five players to watch out for in the 2024 super regionals.

Top 5 players to watch in 2024 super regionals

Texas A&M's Braden Montgomery is a star to watch in super regional play.

#1. Charlie Condon, Georgia

Georgia's standout third baseman continues his epic season. Condon is batting .445 with 36 home runs on the year. Condon also has an astonishing .566 on-base percentage and a 1.036 slugging percentage. Condon has five hits in 10 at-bats in regional play, including a double and a home run. He also walked five times.

Condon and the Bulldogs will now take on No. 10 national seed NC State in regional play. The Bulldogs will be hosting and hoping that Condon can continue to slug them into the College World Series.

#2. Jac Caglianone, Florida

Caglianone and the Florida Gators barely squeaked into the NCAA Tournament, but after winning the Stilwater region, they're still standing. Caglianone is hitting .410 with 31 home runs. He has also struck out only 23 times in 229 at-bats. On the mound, Cags is 5-2 with a 4.57 ERA. Caglianone was 6-for-17 in regional play with two home runs and five RBIs. He also took a loss on the mound.

Caglianone and the Gators will face No. 6 overall seed Clemson in super regional action. Caglianone may be done on the mound for the year, as he has struggled in his last two pitching appearances. But at the plate, Florida will be looking for big production from Jac.

#3. Christian Moore, Tennessee

Tennessee has been a rock-steady team all year. But Moore has been the engine of the nation's top squad. Moore is batting .378 with 29 home runs and 67 RBIs. Moore was 4-for-13 in the Knoxville Regional with a home run and four RBIs.

Moore and the Vols should have an easy time in the super regional round against No. 4 regional seed Evansville. Tennessee's bigger challenges are likely to come in Omaha. But Moore has been ready no matter the competition.

#4. Vance Honeycutt, North Carolina

The Tar Heels are probably one of the most underrated teams in the nation. Honeycutt is an impressive five-tool star. He's batting .309 on the year with 24 home runs, 62 RBIs and 28 stolen bases. Honeycutt was 3-for-17 with two home runs and four RBIs in regional play.

North Carolina will likely need more consistent play from Honeycutt to outlast West Virginia in the super regional round. UNC is hosting the series and has a solid chance to advance to the College World Series.

#5. Braden Montgomery, Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are legitimate College World Series title contenders and Montgomery has played a major role in their success. Montgomery is hitting .322 with 27 home runs and 85 RBIs. Montgomery was 6-for-15 in regional play including a home run and five RBIs.

The Aggies will host regional No. 3 seed Oregon in their super regional series. The Aggies are a substantial favorite in that matchup and have the second-best odds to win the College World Series.

Which college baseball stars are you looking forward to watching in the super regional? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

